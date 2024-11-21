2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOLFPACK ELITE INVITE

November 21-23, 2024

Greensboro Aquatic Center – Greensboro, NC

9:30 am ET prelims/5:30 pm ET finals

Participating teams: Arizona, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, NC State (host), Northwestern, Virginia Tech

Live Stream

Day 1 Prelims Recap

NC State and ASU are battling it out this evening for points. Both women’s teams have 9 finals swims, but ASU has two of the three top qualifiers in the 500 free and 50 free.

The men’s teams have a little more separation with NC State coming out on top with 12 swims to ASU’s 9. The Wolfpack has 5 swimmers in the 500 free final. NC State also has the edge on top qualifiers with the #1 seed in the 500 free and 200 IM.

There are also two relays on the docket tonight, the 200 free relay and the 400 medley relay. The NC State women beat ASU in both at the NCAA championships.

The men’s relays were much closer. ASU beat NC State in both, but they won the 200 free relay by less than 2 tenths, and won the 400 medley, which star swimmers Leon Marchand and Hubert Kos were on, by just over two seconds. Marchand and Kos are both training at Texas now, with Kos competing for the Longhorns this season

Women’s 200 Free Relay Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia-2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00

Men’s 200 Free Relay Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.51

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13

Women’s 500 Free Finals

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford)-2017

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:47.20

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19

Men’s 500 Free Finals

NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU)-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:21.28

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90

Women’s 200 IM Finals

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia)-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:59.35

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.05

Men’s 200 IM finals

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU)-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:45.68

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:43.05

Women’s 50 Free Finals

NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia)-2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut:22.58

2024 NCAA Cutline: 22.11

Men’s 50 Free Finals

NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida)-2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.72

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.69

2024 NCAA Cutline: 19.13

Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final

NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:32.88

Men’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final

NCAA Record: 2:57.32, ASU-2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:o4.96

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:06.37

Overall Team Scores After Day 2