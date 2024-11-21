2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOLFPACK ELITE INVITE
- November 21-23, 2024
- Greensboro Aquatic Center – Greensboro, NC
- 9:30 am ET prelims/5:30 pm ET finals
- Participating teams: Arizona, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, NC State (host), Northwestern, Virginia Tech
- Live Stream
- Day 1 Prelims Recap
NC State and ASU are battling it out this evening for points. Both women’s teams have 9 finals swims, but ASU has two of the three top qualifiers in the 500 free and 50 free.
The men’s teams have a little more separation with NC State coming out on top with 12 swims to ASU’s 9. The Wolfpack has 5 swimmers in the 500 free final. NC State also has the edge on top qualifiers with the #1 seed in the 500 free and 200 IM.
There are also two relays on the docket tonight, the 200 free relay and the 400 medley relay. The NC State women beat ASU in both at the NCAA championships.
The men’s relays were much closer. ASU beat NC State in both, but they won the 200 free relay by less than 2 tenths, and won the 400 medley, which star swimmers Leon Marchand and Hubert Kos were on, by just over two seconds. Marchand and Kos are both training at Texas now, with Kos competing for the Longhorns this season
Women’s 200 Free Relay Timed Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia-2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00
Men’s 200 Free Relay Timed Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.51
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13
Women’s 500 Free Finals
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford)-2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:36.89
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:47.20
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:41.19
Men’s 500 Free Finals
- NCAA Record: 4:02.31, Leon Marchand (ASU)-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:21.28
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:14.90
Women’s 200 IM Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia)-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:59.35
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:57.05
Men’s 200 IM finals
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (ASU)-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:45.68
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:43.05
Women’s 50 Free Finals
- NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia)-2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut:22.58
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 22.11
Men’s 50 Free Finals
- NCAA Record: 17.63, Caeleb Dressel (Florida)-2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.72
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.69
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 19.13
Women’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final
- NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:30.89
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:32.88
Men’s 400 Medley Relay Timed Final
- NCAA Record: 2:57.32, ASU-2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:o4.96
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:06.37
Amidst the superteam mercenary one upsmanship that Texas and IU have been trading blows for the year, it seems uncertain who’s winning NCAAs. Cal will always be there too.
One thing that’s certain is NC state having 45 good not great swimmers, having 15 scorers at NCAAs and finishing in a robust 5th position