2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOLFPACK ELITE INVITE

November 21-23, 2024

Greensboro Aquatic Center – Greensboro, NC

9:30 am ET prelims/5:30 pm ET finals

Participating teams: Arizona, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, NC State (host), Northwestern, Virginia Tech

Live Results: “2024 Wolfpack Elite GAC Invitational” on Meet Mobile

Live Results

Live Stream

Day 1 Prelims Recap

Day 1 Finals Recap

Day 2 of the Wolfpack Elite Invite is almost underway and with five events on the schedule this morning, it promises to be a busy and exciting day for racing.

After taking 2nd in the 200 IM last night, NC State’s Lisa Nystrand will take on the 400 IM this morning, where she is currently the #2 seed behind Deniz Ertan.

Ilya Kharun is always a big name to watch, and he will take on a double today in the form of the 100 fly and 100 back. The ASU sophomore is currently ranked #1 in the NCAA in the 100 fly and sits at #5 in the 100 back.

NC State freshman Leah Shackley is also set up for a double this morning, entered as the top seed in both the 100 fly and 100 back. She has already made quite a splash in her debut collegiate season, ranked 2nd in the NCAA in the 100 back and 4th in the 100 fly.

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (STAN) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2024 NCAA Cutline: 4:10.74

Nystrand took it out strong in the prelims of the 400 IM, posting a time of 4:12.33, which is just over a second off of her best time. Despite a number of other competitors turning in faster splits on the freestyle leg, Nystrand had the fastest splits across the board in the all three of the other strokes, gaining such an edge that she claimed the top spot heading into finals by four seconds.

Vying for the runner-up spot behind her were ASU teammates Sonia Vaishnani and Charli Brown, whose times were just .05 apart. Vaishnani’s time of 4:16.43 was not far off of her best time of 4:13.07, while Brown’s performance of 4:16.48 was a bit further off of her best. The pair should be set up for an exciting race in finals tonight.

Leading a pack of 4:17s was NC State’s Katherine Helms, who secured the 4th spot heading into finals with a time of 4:17.28, dropping nearly a second from her entry time to record a new season best.

The remaining for qualifiers for the top eight followed in quick succession, with only .42 separating Helms from teammate Caroline Sheble in 8th (4:17.70). Sheble’s swim marked a season best performance for her by nearly five seconds, as she had previously posted a time of 4:22.67 against ASU.

Men’s 400 IM – Prelims

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.37

2024 NCAA Cutline: 3:42.93

The men’s 400 IM saw another series of close swims, with several of the top eight qualifiers being mere hundredths away from each other.

Leading the charge to secure the top spot was ASU freshman Michael Hochwalt, who recorded a time of 3:45.55, narrowly off of his season best time of 3:45.33 from two weeks ago. As the only swimmers in the field to go under 3:46, Hochwalt is heading to the finals with a little over a one second lead.

NC State proved to be a dominant force in this event, as the team landed five swimmers in the top eight. Daniel Diehl secured the runner-up spot heading into finals with his time of 3:46.79. Not far behind him was teammate Charlie Bufton, who placed 4th with his time of 3:46.96.

Sliding in between the two Wolfpack teammates was ASU’s Daniel Matheson, posting a time of 3:46.92 to drop nearly two seconds off of his season best (previously a 3:48.89).

Setting up another close race for this evening, NC State teammates Owen Lloyd and Kyle Ponsler turned in times of 3:47.02 and 3:47.15, respectively. Lloyd’s performance marked a season best by three seconds, while Ponsler was about a second off of his.

Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims

NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88

Shackley held onto her top spot in the 100 fly this morning, throwing down a time of 51.42 and becoming the only swimmer in the field to go sub-52. Out in a 24.08, her time was a few tenths off of her season best time of 51.08 that she just set against the University of Georgia two weeks ago.

Teammate Erika Pelaez secured the runner-up position heading into finals with her time of 52.25, exactly two-tenths off of her lifetime best. She had the 2nd-fastest splits after Shackley, opening in a 24.39.

The only other swimmer to split a 24 on the opening 50 was ASU freshman Julia Ullmann, who opened in a 24.51 before posting a total time of 52.99. Ullmann recently set a personal best time of 52.05 in a tri-meet against Cal and Stanford, with her swim this morning a bit further off of her best.

The freshman class dominated this event this morning, as NC State freshman Lily Christianson took 4th behind Ullmann in a time of 53.35, nearly a second faster than her entry time and a season best.

Meanwhile Northwestern’s Nikki Venema just missed securing a season best performance, as her time of 53.46 was just .04 off of her season best from two weeks ago.

Men’s 100 Fly – Prelims

NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88

Women’s 200 Free – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (CAL) – 2015

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.60

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:44.80

Men’s 200 Free – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:28.81, Luke Hobson (TEX) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.21

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:32.93

Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

2024 NCAA Cutline: 59.75

Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims

NCAA Record: 49.53, Liam Bell (CAL) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.02

2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.89

Women’s 100 Back – Prelims

NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.66

2024 NCAA Cutline: 52.28

Men’s 100 Back – Prelims