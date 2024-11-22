Kiefer Partners with Fine Designs to Elevate Athletic Events and Streamline Team Fundraising

Courtesy: Kiefer Aquatics, a SwimSwam partner.

Bloomington, IL — November 22, 2024 — Kiefer, a trusted leader in aquatic and athletic equipment, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Fine Designs, a global leader in custom event merchandise and apparel. Together, they aim to transform athletic events into unforgettable experiences while offering innovative fundraising solutions for teams and organizations nationwide.

Through this collaboration, Kiefer and Fine Designs will empower athletic organizations, schools, and clubs to enhance their events with custom-branded apparel and merchandise. Combining Kiefer’s legacy of high-quality sports products with Fine Designs’ expertise in eco-friendly, custom event apparel, this partnership offers a unique opportunity for teams to rally community support while meeting their fundraising goals.

“By teaming up, we can offer a powerful combination of fundraising through equipment and custom event merchandise,” said Mary Novik, representative of Fine Designs.

Amy Johnson, Kiefer’s Vice President of Sales, shared her excitement about the partnership: “We’re thrilled to partner with Fine Designs to bring a new level of engagement to athletic events. Together, we’re helping teams create lasting memories for athletes and supporters while meeting their financial needs. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to support community-focused events that inspire and unite.”

Innovative Fundraising Made Simple

As part of the partnership, Kiefer and Fine Designs will offer customizable fundraising packages designed to help teams generate revenue for equipment, travel, and other essential needs. Fine Designs’ sustainable, high-quality apparel reflects each team’s unique identity, offering fans an exciting way to show their support while providing teams with a seamless fundraising solution.

About Kiefer

For decades, Kiefer has been a trusted partner for athletic organizations, offering high-quality swim and sports equipment designed to meet the needs of athletes at every level. With a commitment to performance, durability, and innovation, Kiefer supports athletes’ passion and dedication. Learn more at https://www.kiefer.com/.

About Fine Designs

With over 25 years of experience, Fine Designs is a global leader in custom-branded event apparel and merchandise. Renowned for eco-friendly practices and exceptional quality, Fine Designs partners with organizations across sports, music, education, and more, delivering memorable event experiences worldwide. For more information, visit Fine Designs’ website here.

Contact

For more details about this partnership and how Kiefer and Fine Designs can elevate your team’s next event, please contact:

Amy Johnson, VP of Sales – [email protected]

