Jordan Crooks Posts 18.12 50 Free To Lead Off Tennessee’s 200 Free Relay (1:13.96)

November 20th, 2024 College, SEC

2024 Tennessee Invite

Men’s 200 Free Relay

  • NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida-2023
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.51
  • 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13
  1. Tennessee A- 1:13.96 A
  2. Virginia A- 1:15.86 A
  3. Tennessee B- 1:17.54
  4. Virginia B- 1:19.38
  5. Kentucky A- 1:19.42
  6. Kentucky C- 1:21.33

Jordan Crooks led the Tennessee men off in a 18.12 50 freestyle, the #9 performance all-time. The Tennessee men went on to touch in a 1:13.96. Crooks now holds half of the top 10 performances all-time in the men’s 50 freestyle, bumping Caeleb Dressel as the two were previously tied at four each.

All-Time Top 10 Performances Men’s 50 Free

  1. Caeleb Dressel, 17.63
  2. Caeleb Dressel, 17.81
  3. Jordan Crooks, 17.93
  4. Jordan Crooks, 17.99
  5. Jordan Crooks, 18.06
  6. Josh Liendo, 18.07
  7. Jordan Crooks, 18.09
  8. Caeleb Dressel, 18.11
  9. Jordan Crooks, 18.12
  10. Jordan Crooks, 18.14

The Tennessee senior helped the Tennessee relay to the 6th fastest relay of all-time as the relay was only six-tenths off of the NCAA record 1:13.35 that Florida set at 2023 NCAAs. The relay’s time from today was notably much faster than they were at 2024 NCAAs as Tennessee finished 5th in March in a 1:14.38. Crooks led that relay off in an 18.14.

All-Time Top 200 Free Relay Performances

  1. Florida, 1:13.35 (2023)
  2. Florida, 1:13.49 (2024)
  3. Cal, 1:13.82 (2023)
  4. Cal, 1:13.86 (2024)
  5. Arizona State, 1:13.95 (2024)
  6. Tennessee, 1:13.96 (2024)
  7. NC State, 1:14.13 (2024)

The Tennessee relay from tonight also set a new school record as their previous record was their time of a 1:14.38 from 2024 NCAAs. The school has seen a huge boost in their sprint program the last few years as the top five 200 free relays are now from either 2023 or 2024.

