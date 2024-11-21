Jordan Crooks Posts 18.12 50 Free To Lead Off Tennessee’s 200 Free Relay (1:13.96)

2024 Tennessee Invite
- November 19-22, 2024
- Where: Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center — Knoxville, Tennessee
- Start Times: 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals
- Psych Sheets
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Tennessee Invitational”
- Live Stream
- Day 2 Prelims Results
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
Men’s 200 Free Relay
- NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida-2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.51
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13
- Tennessee A- 1:13.96 A
- Virginia A- 1:15.86 A
- Tennessee B- 1:17.54
- Virginia B- 1:19.38
- Kentucky A- 1:19.42
- Kentucky C- 1:21.33
Jordan Crooks led the Tennessee men off in a 18.12 50 freestyle, the #9 performance all-time. The Tennessee men went on to touch in a 1:13.96. Crooks now holds half of the top 10 performances all-time in the men’s 50 freestyle, bumping Caeleb Dressel as the two were previously tied at four each.
All-Time Top 10 Performances Men’s 50 Free
- Caeleb Dressel, 17.63
- Caeleb Dressel, 17.81
- Jordan Crooks, 17.93
- Jordan Crooks, 17.99
- Jordan Crooks, 18.06
- Josh Liendo, 18.07
- Jordan Crooks, 18.09
- Caeleb Dressel, 18.11
- Jordan Crooks, 18.12
- Jordan Crooks, 18.14
The Tennessee senior helped the Tennessee relay to the 6th fastest relay of all-time as the relay was only six-tenths off of the NCAA record 1:13.35 that Florida set at 2023 NCAAs. The relay’s time from today was notably much faster than they were at 2024 NCAAs as Tennessee finished 5th in March in a 1:14.38. Crooks led that relay off in an 18.14.
All-Time Top 200 Free Relay Performances
- Florida, 1:13.35 (2023)
- Florida, 1:13.49 (2024)
- Cal, 1:13.82 (2023)
- Cal, 1:13.86 (2024)
- Arizona State, 1:13.95 (2024)
- Tennessee, 1:13.96 (2024)
- NC State, 1:14.13 (2024)
The Tennessee relay from tonight also set a new school record as their previous record was their time of a 1:14.38 from 2024 NCAAs. The school has seen a huge boost in their sprint program the last few years as the top five 200 free relays are now from either 2023 or 2024.