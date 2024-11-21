Jordan Crooks Posts 18.12 50 Free To Lead Off Tennessee’s 200 Free Relay (1:13.96)

2024 Tennessee Invite

Men’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA Record: 1:13.35, Florida-2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:16.51

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:17.13

Tennessee A- 1:13.96 A Virginia A- 1:15.86 A Tennessee B- 1:17.54 Virginia B- 1:19.38 Kentucky A- 1:19.42 Kentucky C- 1:21.33

Jordan Crooks led the Tennessee men off in a 18.12 50 freestyle, the #9 performance all-time. The Tennessee men went on to touch in a 1:13.96. Crooks now holds half of the top 10 performances all-time in the men’s 50 freestyle, bumping Caeleb Dressel as the two were previously tied at four each.

All-Time Top 10 Performances Men’s 50 Free

The Tennessee senior helped the Tennessee relay to the 6th fastest relay of all-time as the relay was only six-tenths off of the NCAA record 1:13.35 that Florida set at 2023 NCAAs. The relay’s time from today was notably much faster than they were at 2024 NCAAs as Tennessee finished 5th in March in a 1:14.38. Crooks led that relay off in an 18.14.

All-Time Top 200 Free Relay Performances

Florida, 1:13.35 (2023) Florida, 1:13.49 (2024) Cal, 1:13.82 (2023) Cal, 1:13.86 (2024) Arizona State, 1:13.95 (2024) Tennessee, 1:13.96 (2024) NC State, 1:14.13 (2024)

The Tennessee relay from tonight also set a new school record as their previous record was their time of a 1:14.38 from 2024 NCAAs. The school has seen a huge boost in their sprint program the last few years as the top five 200 free relays are now from either 2023 or 2024.