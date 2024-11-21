Gretchen Walsh Posts 20.09 50 Free Relay Split, #2 Flying Start Split All-Time

2024 Tennessee Invite

Women’s 200 Free Relay

NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia-2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42

2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00

Virginia A- 1:24.68 A Tennessee A- 1:27.11 A Tennessee B- 1:28.79 Virginia B- 1:30.94 Kentucky A- 1:31.43 Kentucky B- 1:33.54

Gretchen Walsh swam to another historic 50 freestyle split on Wednesday night, swimming to a 20.09 on the 2nd leg of Virginia’s 200 freestyle relay.

Walsh now holds five of the top 10 relay performances in the 50 free all-time, including the top 4. Walsh swam the fastest split of all-time in February at ACCs, posting a blistering 19.95 to crack the 20-second barrier.

Top 50 Free Flying Start Performances All-Time

Walsh notably split a 20.36 at mid-season last year so she continues to show her improvement from where she was a year ago as she was 0.27 seconds faster today.

Walsh holds the NCAA and American records in the flat start 50 freestyle after swimming a 20.37 to win the 2024 NCAA title. She is the fastest 50 freestyle by over 0.4 seconds as Maggie MacNeil is #2 all-time with a 20.79 from 2023 NCAAs.

This morning, Walsh posted a 20.88 in the 50 free this morning and will have a chance to post another top time in history in the flat start event tonight.