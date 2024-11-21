Gretchen Walsh Posts 20.09 50 Free Relay Split, #2 Flying Start Split All-Time

2024 Tennessee Invite
- November 19-22, 2024
- Where: Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center — Knoxville, Tennessee
- Start Times: 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals
- Psych Sheets
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Tennessee Invitational”
- Live Stream
- Day 2 Prelims Results
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
Women’s 200 Free Relay
- NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia-2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42
- 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00
- Virginia A- 1:24.68 A
- Tennessee A- 1:27.11 A
- Tennessee B- 1:28.79
- Virginia B- 1:30.94
- Kentucky A- 1:31.43
- Kentucky B- 1:33.54
Gretchen Walsh swam to another historic 50 freestyle split on Wednesday night, swimming to a 20.09 on the 2nd leg of Virginia’s 200 freestyle relay.
Walsh now holds five of the top 10 relay performances in the 50 free all-time, including the top 4. Walsh swam the fastest split of all-time in February at ACCs, posting a blistering 19.95 to crack the 20-second barrier.
Top 50 Free Flying Start Performances All-Time
|1
|19.95, Gretchen Walsh (2024 ACCs)
|2
|20.09, Gretchen Walsh (2024 Tennessee Invite)
|3
|20.19, Gretchen Walsh (2024 Dual Meet)
|4
|20.23, Gretchen Walsh (2024 NCAAs)
|5
|20.27, Anna Hopkin (2020 SECs)
|6
|20.34, Kate Douglass (2023 NCAAs)
|7
|20.36, Gretchen Walsh (2023 Tenn. Invite)
|8
|20.37, Maggie MacNeil (2023 NCAAs)
|9
|20.40, Katharine Berkoff (2024 ACCs)
|10
|20.44, Maggie MacNeil (2023 SECs)
Walsh notably split a 20.36 at mid-season last year so she continues to show her improvement from where she was a year ago as she was 0.27 seconds faster today.
Walsh holds the NCAA and American records in the flat start 50 freestyle after swimming a 20.37 to win the 2024 NCAA title. She is the fastest 50 freestyle by over 0.4 seconds as Maggie MacNeil is #2 all-time with a 20.79 from 2023 NCAAs.
This morning, Walsh posted a 20.88 in the 50 free this morning and will have a chance to post another top time in history in the flat start event tonight.
Third fastest of all time at a dual meet….. umm…dominance….