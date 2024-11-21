Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh Posts 20.09 50 Free Relay Split, #2 Flying Start Split All-Time

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 1

November 20th, 2024 ACC, College

2024 Tennessee Invite

Women’s 200 Free Relay

  • NCAA Record: 1:23.63, Virginia-2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:28.42
  • 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:29.00
  1. Virginia A- 1:24.68 A
  2. Tennessee A- 1:27.11 A
  3. Tennessee B- 1:28.79
  4. Virginia B- 1:30.94
  5. Kentucky A- 1:31.43
  6. Kentucky B- 1:33.54

Gretchen Walsh swam to another historic 50 freestyle split on Wednesday night, swimming to a 20.09 on the 2nd leg of Virginia’s 200 freestyle relay.

Walsh now holds five of the top 10 relay performances in the 50 free all-time, including the top 4. Walsh swam the fastest split of all-time in February at ACCs, posting a blistering 19.95 to crack the 20-second barrier.

Top 50 Free Flying Start Performances All-Time

1 19.95, Gretchen Walsh (2024 ACCs)
2 20.09, Gretchen Walsh (2024 Tennessee Invite)
3 20.19, Gretchen Walsh (2024 Dual Meet)
4 20.23, Gretchen Walsh (2024 NCAAs)
5 20.27, Anna Hopkin (2020 SECs)
6 20.34, Kate Douglass (2023 NCAAs)
7 20.36, Gretchen Walsh (2023 Tenn. Invite)
8 20.37, Maggie MacNeil (2023 NCAAs)
9 20.40, Katharine Berkoff (2024 ACCs)
10 20.44, Maggie MacNeil (2023 SECs)

Walsh notably split a 20.36 at mid-season last year so she continues to show her improvement from where she was a year ago as she was 0.27 seconds faster today.

Walsh holds the NCAA and American records in the flat start 50 freestyle after swimming a 20.37 to win the 2024 NCAA title. She is the fastest 50 freestyle by over 0.4 seconds as Maggie MacNeil is #2 all-time with a 20.79 from 2023 NCAAs.

This morning, Walsh posted a 20.88 in the 50 free this morning and will have a chance to post another top time in history in the flat start event tonight.

In This Story

Viking Steve
1 hour ago

Third fastest of all time at a dual meet….. umm…dominance….

