2024 Georgia Invitational: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Georgia Invitational

November 20 – 22, 2024

Gabrielsen Rec Center — Athens, GA

25 Yards (SCY)

Prelims: 9:30 am ET/Finals: 5:30 pm ET

Watch: SECN+ Network Day 1 Prelims Live Steam

Diving Livestream: Prelims / Finals

Live Results: "UGA Fall Invitational 2024" on MeetMobile

Hello, all! It’s officially invite season and today, the 2024 Georgia Invitational gets underway in Athens, GA. It’s a quick morning prelims session, with heats of the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle going off the blocks this morning. Tonight’s finals session will also feature the 200 freestyle and 400 medley relays.

On the swimming side, this is an all-SEC invite as the Bulldogs host Florida, Alabama, LSU, and Missouri. Wisconsin, South Carolina, and Florida Southern diving squads will also be in action on the boards.

Women’s 500-yard Freestyle

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

SEC Record: 4:32.47 — Bella Sims , Florida (2024)

NCAA 'A' Cut: 4:36.89

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:47.20

Top 8 Finals Qualifiers:

In her first yards swim of the season, Bella Sims broke 4:40 in the 500 freestyle, clocking a 4:37.12. As ever, she opened her race quickly, splitting 51.64 on the first 100 and turning in 1:47.52. That have her enough room to hold off reigning 1650 free NCAA champion Abby McCulloh for the heat four win and the top seed overall.

McCulloh outsplit Sims over the final 200 yards but couldn’t get close to her and took second in the heat with a 4:38.16, also breaking 4:40 for the first time this season. She led a 2-3-4 finish from the Dawgs in the heat as Sloane Reinstein (4:40.09) and Dune Coetzee (4:40.12) took third and fourth.

In the final heat, Georgia’s Rachel Stege swam a 4:39.46 to win the heat and qualify third overall. Stege has already been 4:37.02 this season (from Georgia’s dual meet with NC State). This was the meet last year where she really broke out in this race as she swam a huge lifetime best of 4:32.87, which still stands as her best.

Freshman Julie Brousseau won the race in heat three between her and fellow Canadian Gator Mabel Zavaros. Brousseau arrived in Gainesville, FL fresh off an Olympic debut in Paris and has been steadily adjusting to yards since her arrival. She won heat 2 in 4:41.11, taking over as the top time of the morning. It’s a new lifetime best for Brousseau, well ahead of the 4:53.83 she swam earlier this month in her first time swimming the event. Zavaros’ 4:42.08 is a solid swim for her as well in her return to the Gators this season–it’s the fastest she’s swum since the 2023 NCAAs. Both made it through to the ‘A’ final.

Florida sophomore JoJo Ramey posted a lifetime best 4:34.84 to win heat two of the women’s 500 freestyle. It’s a significant drop for Ramey, improving on the 4:46.02 she swam at the 2024 NCAA Championships. She won the opening heat goin away, beating teammate Camille DeBoer (4:47.68) by 3.84 seconds.

Men’s 500-yard Freestyle

NCAA Record: 4:02.31 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2024)

SEC Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:10.64

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 4:21.28

Top 8 Finals Qualifiers:

Florida freshman Luke Corey swam a lifetime best of 4:21.75 to win heat two ahead of teammate Fred Lindholm. Coet’s previous lifetime best was a 4:22.48 he swam earlier this year before arriving to college. Corey was behind Lindholm at the 400-yard mark, but split 52.31 over the closing 100 yards to pull ahead and get his hand on the wall .44 seconds ahead of Lindholm (4:22.19).

Women’s 200-yard IM

NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

SEC Record: 1:51.62 — Megan Small, Tennessee (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:59.35

Top 8 Finals Qualifiers:

Men’s 200-yard IM

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

SEC Record: 1:38.13 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.75

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:45.68

Top 8 Finals Qualifiers:

Women’s 50-yard Freestyle

NCAA Record: 20.37 — Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

SEC Record: 20.98 — Maggie MacNeil, LSU (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 22.58

Top 8 Finals Qualifiers:

Men’s 50-yard Freestyle

NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

SEC Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.72

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 19.69

Top 8 Finals Qualifiers: