3 American Records in November?! | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

Comments: 2

Today on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we have a mid-mid-season check-in, dissecting the swims we’ve seen so far from the Mid-Season meets across the country.

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 1:58 Foster/Maurer 500 Free American Records
  • 11:07 Texas Invite
  • 19:33 Gretchen Walsh 100 Fly US Open/NCAA/American Record
  • 24:11 Tennessee Invite
  • 36:10 Georgia Invite
  • 42:41 NC State Invite
  • 47:44 Julian Smith

2
DragonSwim
43 seconds ago

Going to need to do another breakdown after that 200 back AR from Claire Curzan.
She did it just to give Coleman more to talk about.

bobthebuilderrocks
1 hour ago

Is anyone more underrated than Julian Smith? Like genuinely

3
-1
Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

