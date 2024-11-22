2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Torri Huske Pulls Out Of Short Course Worlds

Torri Huske has pulled out of the 2024 Short Course World Championships after originally being named to the US roster in October.

Huske was one of 16 women originally named to the roster and was slated to swim the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly. She is coming off of a huge summer where she captured Olympic gold in the women’s 100 fly along with silver in the 100 free. She also helped the US to numerous relay medals.

The redshirt junior returned to Stanford after taking an Olympic Redshirt all of last year’s NCAA season. She is currently competing at Stanford’s mid-season meet as the Cardinal are swimming in Texas. So far, she has posted a 1:52.89 in the 200 IM, 21.81 in the 50 free, 49.24 in the 100 fly, and a 53.90 in the 100 back. She is the top seed for tonight’s final in the 100 free after swimming a 47.39 this morning. Her 100 fly time was the closest to her personal best as her best time stands at a 48.96 from 2023 NCAAs.

Huske was not the only NCAA athlete scheduled to swim in Budapest. The women’s roster also features Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin fifth year), Jillian Cox (Texas first-year), Kate Hurst (Texas first-year), Gretchen Walsh (Virginia senior), and Emma Weber (Virginia junior).

SwimSwam is awaiting a response from USA Swimming about a potential replacement. Based on the originally announced roster, the US has numerous options on who might swim the fly leg of the medley. Gretchen Walsh is most likely that answer as Regan Smith has the potential to swim the backstroke leg.

Stanford associate head coach Katie Robinson was named to the coaching staff at the end of October. Huske was the only swimmer from Stanford named to the US roster.