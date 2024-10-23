USA Swimming Names Chris Plumb as Head Coach for 2024 World Short Course Championships

USA Swimming has announced its coaching staff for the 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships, including Chris Plumb of the Carmel Swim Club in Carmel, Indiana as the head coach for the 32-swimmer contingent.
He leads a staff of four assistants, the same size staff as the 2022 meet. The rest of the Team USA assistants all serve in associate head coaching roles at collegiate programs in their normal coaching assignments.
U.S. Coaching Staff, 2022 Short Course Worlds
- Head coach – Chris Plumb, head coach, Carmel Swim Club
- Assistant coach – Josh Huger, associate head coach, Cal
- Assistant coach – John Long, associate head coach, Indiana
- Assistant coach – Katie Robinson, associate head coach, Stanford women
- Assistant coach – Jake Shrum, associate head coach, Virginia
The role is Plumb’s first head coaching assignment for a senior-level international team. He previously served as an assistant coach at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 World Championships, among other appointments.
Plumb has one athlete on the team: Alex Shackell, who recently announced that she was decommitting from Cal and deferring her college enrollment by a year to remain at Carmel and train with Plumb. He also had two current and one former athlete on the US Olympic Team over the summer: Alex Shackell, her older brother Aaron Shackell, and Drew Kibler.
“Carmel Swim Club sets a standard for success as a USA Swimming club, due largely to Chris’ influence on deck for over 20 years,” said USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer Shana Ferguson. “His club leadership and international experience make him a perfect fit to lead this team as our athletes close out the 2024 calendar year on the international stage in Budapest.”
The Cal training group will send two athletes, Dare Rose and Jack Alexy, to the meet along with Huger. Current Indiana-trained members of the team include Matt King and Lilly King (no relation) alongside coach John Long. Stanford’s Torri Huske, who won Olympic gold in the 100 fly, will accompany Katie Robinson, while Jake Shrum and Virginia will send Jack Aikins, Kate Douglass, Katie Grimes, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, and Emma Weber.
Team USA will also send a specialized medical staff that for this meet will include Physician Dr. Ankit Shah, athletic trainer Cami McCallum, and licensed massage therapists Jeff Kuelling and Emily Robinson.
The 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships will take place from December 10-15 at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
U.S. roster and current event entries, which are expected to shift slightly ahead of the championships, are below.
Men’s Roster
|Name
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Training Location
|College Affiliation
|Jack Aikins
|100/200 BK
|Atlanta, Ga.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ’26
|Jack Alexy
|50/100 FR
|Mendham, N.J.
|University of California-Berkeley
|California, ’25
|Michael Andrew
|50/100 BR
|Encinitas, Calif.
|MA Swim Academy
|N/A
|Hunter Armstrong
|50/100 BK
|Dover, Ohio
|California Aquatics
|Ohio State, ’24
|Shaine Casas
|200 IM
|McAllen, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|N/A
|Charlie Clark
|1500 FR
|Sandusky, Ohio
|Ohio State University
|Ohio State, ’24
|Carson Foster
|200/400 IM
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ’24
|Chris Guiliano
|50/100 FR
|Douglassville, Pa.
|Notre Dame University
|Notre Dame, ’25
|Zach Harting
|100 FL
|Huntsville, Ala.
|Cardinal Aquatics
|Louisville, ’19
|Luke Hobson
|200 FR
|Reno, Nev.
|University of Texas
|Texas, ’25
|Trenton Julian
|200 FL
|Glendale, Calif.
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|California, ’21
|Matt King
|Relay
|Snohomish, Wash.
|Indiana Swim Club
|Indiana, ’25
|Daniel Matheson
|800/1500 FR
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Arizona State University
|Arizona State, ’25
|AJ Pouch
|200 BR
|Henderson, Nev.
|Virginia Tech
|Virginia Tech, ’24
|Dare Rose
|50/100 FL
|Jersey City, N.J.
|California Aquatics
|California, ’24
|Kieran Smith
|200/400 FR
|Ridgefield, Conn.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ’22
Women’s Roster
|Name
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Training Location
|College Affiliation
|Phoebe Bacon
|200 BK
|Chevy Chase, Md.
|Wisconsin Aquatics
|Wisconsin, ’24
|Katharine Berkoff
|100 BK
|Missoula, Mont.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ’23
|Lilla Bognar
|400 IM
|Travelers Rest, S.C.
|Team Greenville
|Florida, ’29
|Jillian Cox
|1500 FR
|Cedar Park, Texas
|University of Texas
|Texas, ’28
|Kate Douglass
|50/100 FR; 200 BR; 200 IM
|Pelham, N.Y.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ’23
|Katie Grimes
|800 FR; 400 IM
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Virginia, ’28
|Kate Hurst
|1500 FR
|Hillsdale, N.J.
|University of Texas
|Texas, ’28
|Torri Huske
|100 FR; 100 FL
|Arlington, Va.
|Stanford
|Stanford, ’25
|Lilly King
|50/100 BR
|Evansville, Ind.
|Indiana Swim Club
|Indiana, ’19
|Paige Madden
|200/400/800 FR
|Mobile, Ala.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Virginia, ’21
|Alex Shackell
|200 FL
|Carmel, Ind.
|Carmel Swim Club
|California, ’29
|Regan Smith
|50/100/200 BK; 200 FL
|Lakeville, Minn.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|N/A
|Alex Walsh
|200 BR; 200 IM
|Nashville, Tenn.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ’24
|Gretchen Walsh
|50 FR; 50/100 FL
|Nashville, Tenn.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ’25
|Emma Weber
|100 BR
|Denver, Colo.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ’26
|Claire Weinstein
|200/400 FR
|White Plains, N.Y.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|California, ’29