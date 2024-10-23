USA Swimming Names Chris Plumb as Head Coach for 2024 World Short Course Championships

USA Swimming has announced its coaching staff for the 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships, including Chris Plumb of the Carmel Swim Club in Carmel, Indiana as the head coach for the 32-swimmer contingent.

He leads a staff of four assistants, the same size staff as the 2022 meet. The rest of the Team USA assistants all serve in associate head coaching roles at collegiate programs in their normal coaching assignments.

U.S. Coaching Staff, 2022 Short Course Worlds

Head coach – Chris Plumb, head coach, Carmel Swim Club

Assistant coach – Josh Huger, associate head coach, Cal

Assistant coach – John Long, associate head coach, Indiana

Assistant coach – Katie Robinson, associate head coach, Stanford women

Assistant coach – Jake Shrum, associate head coach, Virginia

The role is Plumb’s first head coaching assignment for a senior-level international team. He previously served as an assistant coach at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 World Championships, among other appointments.

Plumb has one athlete on the team: Alex Shackell, who recently announced that she was decommitting from Cal and deferring her college enrollment by a year to remain at Carmel and train with Plumb. He also had two current and one former athlete on the US Olympic Team over the summer: Alex Shackell, her older brother Aaron Shackell, and Drew Kibler.

“Carmel Swim Club sets a standard for success as a USA Swimming club, due largely to Chris’ influence on deck for over 20 years,” said USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer Shana Ferguson. “His club leadership and international experience make him a perfect fit to lead this team as our athletes close out the 2024 calendar year on the international stage in Budapest.”

The Cal training group will send two athletes, Dare Rose and Jack Alexy, to the meet along with Huger. Current Indiana-trained members of the team include Matt King and Lilly King (no relation) alongside coach John Long. Stanford’s Torri Huske, who won Olympic gold in the 100 fly, will accompany Katie Robinson, while Jake Shrum and Virginia will send Jack Aikins, Kate Douglass, Katie Grimes, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, and Emma Weber.

Team USA will also send a specialized medical staff that for this meet will include Physician Dr. Ankit Shah, athletic trainer Cami McCallum, and licensed massage therapists Jeff Kuelling and Emily Robinson.

The 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships will take place from December 10-15 at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

U.S. roster and current event entries, which are expected to shift slightly ahead of the championships, are below.

Men’s Roster

Women’s Roster