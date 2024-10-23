Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Names Chris Plumb as Head Coach for 2024 World Short Course Championships

USA Swimming has announced its coaching staff for the 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships, including Chris Plumb of the Carmel Swim Club in Carmel, Indiana as the head coach for the 32-swimmer contingent.

He leads a staff of four assistants, the same size staff as the 2022 meet. The rest of the Team USA assistants all serve in associate head coaching roles at collegiate programs in their normal coaching assignments.

U.S. Coaching Staff, 2022 Short Course Worlds

  • Head coach – Chris Plumb, head coach, Carmel Swim Club
  • Assistant coach – Josh Huger, associate head coach, Cal
  • Assistant coach – John Long, associate head coach, Indiana
  • Assistant coach – Katie Robinson, associate head coach, Stanford women
  • Assistant coach – Jake Shrum, associate head coach, Virginia

The role is Plumb’s first head coaching assignment for a senior-level international team. He previously served as an assistant coach at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 World Championships, among other appointments.

Plumb has one athlete on the team: Alex Shackell, who recently announced that she was decommitting from Cal and deferring her college enrollment by a year to remain at Carmel and train with Plumb. He also had two current and one former athlete on the US Olympic Team over the summer: Alex Shackell, her older brother Aaron Shackell, and Drew Kibler.

“Carmel Swim Club sets a standard for success as a USA Swimming club, due largely to Chris’ influence on deck for over 20 years,” said USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer Shana Ferguson. “His club leadership and international experience make him a perfect fit to lead this team as our athletes close out the 2024 calendar year on the international stage in Budapest.”

The Cal training group will send two athletes, Dare Rose and Jack Alexy, to the meet along with Huger. Current Indiana-trained members of the team include Matt King and Lilly King (no relation) alongside coach John Long. Stanford’s Torri Huske, who won Olympic gold in the 100 fly, will accompany Katie Robinson, while Jake Shrum and Virginia will send Jack AikinsKate DouglassKatie GrimesAlex WalshGretchen Walsh, and Emma Weber.

Team USA will also send a specialized medical staff that for this meet will include Physician Dr. Ankit Shah, athletic trainer Cami McCallum, and licensed massage therapists Jeff Kuelling and Emily Robinson.

The 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships will take place from December 10-15 at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

U.S. roster and current event entries, which are expected to shift slightly ahead of the championships, are below.

Men’s Roster

Name Event(s) Hometown Training Location College Affiliation
Jack Aikins 100/200 BK Atlanta, Ga. University of Virginia Virginia, ’26
Jack Alexy 50/100 FR Mendham, N.J. University of California-Berkeley California, ’25
Michael Andrew 50/100 BR Encinitas, Calif. MA Swim Academy N/A
Hunter Armstrong 50/100 BK Dover, Ohio California Aquatics Ohio State, ’24
Shaine Casas 200 IM McAllen, Texas Longhorn Aquatics N/A
Charlie Clark 1500 FR Sandusky, Ohio Ohio State University Ohio State, ’24
Carson Foster 200/400 IM Cincinnati, Ohio Longhorn Aquatics Texas, ’24
Chris Guiliano 50/100 FR Douglassville, Pa. Notre Dame University Notre Dame, ’25
Zach Harting 100 FL Huntsville, Ala. Cardinal Aquatics Louisville, ’19
Luke Hobson 200 FR Reno, Nev. University of Texas Texas, ’25
Trenton Julian 200 FL Glendale, Calif. Mission Viejo Nadadores California, ’21
Matt King Relay Snohomish, Wash. Indiana Swim Club Indiana, ’25
Daniel Matheson 800/1500 FR Peoria, Ariz. Arizona State University Arizona State, ’25
AJ Pouch 200 BR Henderson, Nev. Virginia Tech Virginia Tech, ’24
Dare Rose 50/100 FL Jersey City, N.J. California Aquatics California, ’24
Kieran Smith 200/400 FR Ridgefield, Conn. Gator Swim Club Florida, ’22

Women’s Roster

Name Event(s) Hometown Training Location College Affiliation
Phoebe Bacon 200 BK Chevy Chase, Md. Wisconsin Aquatics Wisconsin, ’24
Katharine Berkoff 100 BK Missoula, Mont. Wolfpack Elite NC State, ’23
Lilla Bognar 400 IM Travelers Rest, S.C. Team Greenville Florida, ’29
Jillian Cox 1500 FR Cedar Park, Texas University of Texas Texas, ’28
Kate Douglass 50/100 FR; 200 BR; 200 IM Pelham, N.Y. University of Virginia Virginia, ’23
Katie Grimes 800 FR; 400 IM Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada Virginia, ’28
Kate Hurst 1500 FR Hillsdale, N.J. University of Texas Texas, ’28
Torri Huske 100 FR; 100 FL Arlington, Va. Stanford Stanford, ’25
Lilly King 50/100 BR Evansville, Ind. Indiana Swim Club Indiana, ’19
Paige Madden 200/400/800 FR Mobile, Ala. Sun Devil Swimming Virginia, ’21
Alex Shackell 200 FL Carmel, Ind. Carmel Swim Club California, ’29
Regan Smith 50/100/200 BK; 200 FL Lakeville, Minn. Longhorn Aquatics N/A
Alex Walsh 200 BR; 200 IM Nashville, Tenn. University of Virginia Virginia, ’24
Gretchen Walsh 50 FR; 50/100 FL Nashville, Tenn. University of Virginia Virginia, ’25
Emma Weber 100 BR Denver, Colo. University of Virginia Virginia, ’26
Claire Weinstein 200/400 FR White Plains, N.Y. Sandpipers of Nevada California, ’29

