GA HS State Finalist Addie Rice Continues Family Tradition by Committing to Army West Point

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Georgia High School State Championship finalist Addie Rice will continue her swimming and academic career at Army West Point in the fall of 2025. She currently attends Harrison High School and trains with Stingrays Swimming. Both of Rice’s parents graduated from Army West Point. Her father graduated in 1993 and played soccer, while her mother, a swimmer, graduated in 1994. She has three brothers attending the academy: one is a senior who plays soccer, and the other two are twins currently in their sophomore year.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the Division 1 level at The United States Military Academy at West Point! I can’t thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches enough for being there for me throughout the whole process and always pushing me to be my best. I am thrilled to be apart of the AWSD family and so thankful for this opportunity. GO ARMY! BEAT NAVY!💛🖤”

Rice’s strengths lie in distance freestyle and butterfly, both of which she is projected to swim in college. This past summer, she achieved six personal bests at the 2024 Georgia LC Senior State Championships. She recorded best times in the 100 free (1:02.34), 200 free (2:11.91), and 400 free (4:38.05), where she placed 17th in the finals. In the 800 free, she finished in 9:38.79, securing 9th place. Additionally, she swam the 100 fly (1:04.55), earning 11th place, and the 200 fly (2:35.71), where she placed 18th.

Earlier in the year, Rice secured two personal bests at the 2024 Southeastern Meet of Champions (SCY) in March. She went 5:09.87 in the 500 free, finishing 1st in the ‘B’ final, and set a personal best in the 100 fly (57.88), ranking 6th. In the same month, she set another best time at the Central Divisional Championships in the 1000 free (10:41.35), placing 3rd.

As a junior, she was a finalist at the 2024 GHSA 7A State Championships (SCY) in February, where she placed 7th overall in the 100 fly (59.29). She also achieved a personal best as the leadoff swimmer for her 400 free relay, posting a time of 54.21. In the previous season at the same Championship, she placed 6th in the 100 fly with a time of 58.32.

At the 2023 Georgia Senior SC Championships, Rice placed 5th overall in the mile (18:08.75). She also earned three bests at this Championship: leading off her 800 free relay with a time of 1:55.74, recording 26.56 in the 50 fly during the finals (placing 13th overall), and posting 25.44 in the 50 free during prelims.

Top SCY Times

500 Free – 5:09.87

1000 Free – 10:41.35

1650 Free – 18:06.54

100 Fly – 57.88

200 Fly – 2:15.35

Army West Point finished 2nd behind the U.S. Naval Academy at the 2024 Patriot League Championships, matching their result from the previous season. Rice has the potential to strengthen both the distance and butterfly groups upon her arrival. The top distance swimmer, Molly Webber, will be a senior when Rice joins the team; Webber posted a time of 4:46.38 in the 500 free last season. The top time in the 100 fly (53.87) was held by Meghan Cole, who is a senior this year. Rice could also be valuable for the medley relay with her best split time of 26.56 in the 50 fly.

Rice will join the rest of the 2025 incoming freshmen for Army West Point: Eden Chuang, April Chun, Elayna Ling, Abby Reich, Elle Burke, and Amelia Lester. Lester could bolster the distance and butterfly groups with her times in the 500 free (4:56.69) and the 200 fly (2:03.13). Burke and Reich both have strong times in the 500 free: Burke with 5:00.07 and Reich with 5:07.16. Ling can strengthen the fly group with her time of 56.88 in the 100 fly. Chun is competitive in the 500 free (4:59.17) as well, and Chuang has a solid time in the 200 fly (2:03.44).

