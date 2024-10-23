São Paulo Takes Home Team Trophy From 2024 Chico Piscina

2024 CHICO PISCINA TROPHY

October 15th- October 17th

Mococa, Brazil

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2024 Chico Piscina Trophy wrapped up from Brazil over the weekend with the 3-day competition seeing multiple records biting the dust before all was said and done.

The São Paulo squad won the overall team trophy, reaping a total of 562 points. The club earned a total of 43 medals comprised of 18 golds, 12 silvers and 13 bronze.

Day 1 Key Swims

Lucas De Santos topped the boy’s 400m freestyle, busting out a time of 4:01.46. That got him to the wall over 10 seconds ahead of the competition with his performance registering a new competition record. The former record stood at the 4:04.49 Joao Pierre Campos Rio de Janeiro put on the books a decade ago.

topped the boy’s 400m freestyle, busting out a time of 4:01.46. That got him to the wall over 10 seconds ahead of the competition with his performance registering a new competition record. The former record stood at the 4:04.49 Joao Pierre Campos Rio de Janeiro put on the books a decade ago. The boys’ 100m breaststroke saw Kaua Santos Carvalho get it done for gold, establishing a new championship record of 1:02.44 to beat the pack by over 6 seconds. He held the former standard at 1:03.07 from the 2023 edition of this competition.

get it done for gold, establishing a new championship record of 1:02.44 to beat the pack by over 6 seconds. He held the former standard at 1:03.07 from the 2023 edition of this competition. The 3rd record, also from the São Paulo team, was its mixed medley relay. The squad scored a time of 4:02.38, also a new competition mark.

Day 2 Key Swims

De Santos broke the championships and Brazilian youth record in the boys’ 200m freestyle. De Santos stopped the clock at 1:52.59 for a new lifetime best. His time hacked over a second off the previous competition record of 1:53.79 Campos logged in 2019. He also owned the previous Brazilian youth mark at 1:53.05 also from that same year.

The São Paulo boys’ 4x100m free relay also scored a new record of 03:30.45 en route to winning the gold.

Day 3 Key Swim