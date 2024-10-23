Colorado State Finalist Madison Wagner Set to Swim for University of Kansas Next Fall (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madison Wagner, a 12-time Colorado high school state finalist, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Kansas starting in the fall of 2025.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Kansas! I want to thank my family and friends for countless support over the years. I also want to thank @kuswimdive for giving me this amazing opportunity! And a VERY special shout out to George and Anna Heidinger at @pikespeakath for creating an amazing place for me and my teammates to grow in the sport together! Rock Chalk Jayhawk.”

Wagner currently trains year-round with Pikes Peak Athletics, where she primarily specializes in free and IM but fares well in the other strokes as well.

A senior at Discovery Canyon High School in Colorado Springs, Wagner has represented the Thunder in the pool for the past three years and has been a repeat finalist at the state championships each year.

At the 2024 CHSAA Girls 3A State Championships back in February, Wagner turned in a runner-up finish in the 200 free with an altitude-adjusted best time of 1:51.85 [1:53.05 unadjusted] and took third in the 500 free with a time of 5:02.43 [5:07.43 unadjusted]. She also helped her team to a 5th-place finish in the 400 free relay, anchoring in a 53.97, and a 7th-place finish in the 200 medley relay, leading off in a 28.09.

Most recently, Wagner competed at Futures in Austin in July, where she turned in multiple personal best times and finals performances. Her best performances were an 8th-place finish in the 400-meter IM (5:02.68) and a 21st-place finish in the 200-meter IM (2:22.37), but she also placed 59th in the 200-meter free (2:09.44) and 63rd in the 400-meter free (4:36.99).

Best Times SCY

100 free – 53.38

200 free – 1:51.85

500 free – 5:00.32

200 IM – 2:04.55

400 IM – 4:25.76

Led by head coach Clark Campbell, the University of Kansas is a Division I program in the Big 12 conference. At the 2024 Big 12 Conference Championships, the women’s team placed 7th out of eight teams and recorded one victory thanks to diver Shiyun Lai.

At last season’s championship, Wagner’s times would have landed her 22nd in the 200 IM and 24th in the 400 IM, giving her an early opportunity to score some points.

On the team itself, Wagner would have been the 3rd-fastest swimmer in the 200 IM and 6th-fastest in the 400 IM last season. With eight seniors on Jayhawks’ roster this year, three of whom compete in the IM events, Wagner could see these projected rankings shift some, although we will also have to see how this year’s freshmen perform as well.

Six other athletes have announced their verbal commitments to join Kansas’s class of 2029 thus far. Sammy Cummins, Ivy Solt, Rebecca Pickert, Aubrey Tuthill, Hannah Green and Kelsey Healy are all set to join Wagner in the pool next fall and will make for good training partners over the next four years.

