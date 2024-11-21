Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh Swims 20.54 50 Free, #3 Performance All-Time

Anya Pelshaw
Anya Pelshaw

November 20th, 2024 ACC, College

2024 Tennessee Invite

Women’s 50 Free

  • NCAA Record: 20.37, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia)-2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.58
  • 2025 NCAA ‘B’ Cut:22.58
  • 2024 NCAA Cutline: 22.11
  1. Gretchen Walsh– 20.54
  2. Camille Spink- 21.35
  3. Anna Moesch (UVA)- 21.84
  4. Maxine Parker (UVA)- 21.88
  5. Jillian Crooks (TENN)- 22.13
  6. Emily Armen (TENN)- 22.66
  7. Kaelan Daly (UKY)- 23.13
  8. McCall Freiburger (UKY)- 23.39

Gretchen Walsh is on a roll tonight, swimming another all-time swim as she swam to a 20.54 in the 50 freestyle. That is the #3 performance all time.

Gretchen Walsh Sub-21 Second Performances 50 Freestyle

  1. 20.37 – 2024 NCAA Championships, 3/21/2024
  2. 20.41 – 2024 NCAA Championships, 3/21/2024
  3. 20.54 – 2024 Tennessee Invite, 11/20/2024
  4. 20.57 – 2024 ACC Championships, 2/21/2024
  5. 20.77 – 2024 ACC Championships, 2/21/2024
  6. 20.79 – 2023 Tennessee Invite, 11/15/2023
  7. 20.83 – 2023 ACC Championships, 2/15/2023
  8. 20.84 – Dual Meet vs. UNC, 11/1/2024
  9. 20.85 – 2023 NCAA Championships, 3/16/2023
  10. 20.87 – 2024 Tennessee Invite, 11/20/2024
  11. 20.94 – 2022 Tennessee Invite, 11/17/2022
  12. 20.95 – 2022 NCAA Championships, 3/17/2022
  13. 20.95 – Dual Meet vs. Texas, 10/27/2023
  14. 20.98 – Tri meet vs. UNC/NC State, 1/19/2024

Walsh has now been under the 21-mark 14 times, adding to her tally after swimming her 13th this morning as she posted a 20.87 in prelims.

In addition to her swim in the individual 50 free, she also swam the #2 50 free flying start split with a 20.09 in the 200 free relay at the start of the session.

Walsh broke the NCAA record in February as the record previously stood at a 20.79 that Maggie MacNeil swam at 2023 NCAAs. Since then, Walsh has been under that mark another four times.

Tennessee’s Camille Spink was just off of her time from this morning as Spink swam a 21.35 tonight. Spink climbed the all-time ranks this morning with a 21.33.

