Kylie Masse Returns to Competition, Sets Meet Record at Spanish Champs night 3

2024 Spanish Winter National Championships

November 14-17, 2024

Prelims at 9:30 local time (3:30 AM EST)/Finals at 6:00 local(noon EST)

Centro de Natación M-86, Madrid, Spain

SCM (25 meters)

Canadian World Champion Kylie Masse competed for the first time today since the Paris Olympics, where she claimed her fifth Olympic medal.

Masse competed in the 50 butterfly, where she broke the standing championship record of 26.42 in both prelims and finals (26.41 and 26.24). Her best time still stands at 26.03 from an ISL meet in 2020. Masse has been training in Spain with coach Ben Titley for about two years now.

For Spanish nationals, the session’s standout was once again Carles Coll Marti. In the 100 IM, Coll Marti claimed his 4th national and championship record of the meet, swimming 51.73. This beats out his own national record of 51.97 and Alan Cabello’s 52.65 championship record. The Virginia Tech swimmer previously in the meet broke records in the 200, 100, and 50 breastrokes.

The other championship record of the night went to Dos Hermanas’ Miguel Perez-Godoy. He shaved .3 seconds of the 200 freestyle championship record to go 1:43.63. This qualifies him for the Short Course Worlds team in Budapest next month.

2024 Long Course World Champion Hugo Gonzalez claimed the 200 backstroke in 1:52.24. This was far from his own championship record of 1:50.22 from 2021. Diego Miras and Ivan Martinez kept it close to Gonzalez, clocking 1:52.72 and 1:52.95 respectively.

Other winners: