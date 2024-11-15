Coll Marti Qualifies for Worlds & Breaks Meet Record On Night 1 of Spanish Champs

2024 Spanish Winter National Championships

The Spanish Winter National Championships wrapped up its first finals session last night. Two swimmers punched their tickets to Short Course Worlds, two swimmers already on the roster added events, and two championship records fell.

The new championship record went to Sabadell’s Carles Coll Marti. The Virginia Tech swimmer clocked a 2:03.74 in the 200 breaststroke to lower his own best time by 2.5 seconds and beat Melquiades Alvarez’ meet record from 2009 by 1.5 seconds. This also beats the worlds qualification mark listed by the Spanish Swimming Federation, giving Coll Marti a spot on the team.

The other new qualifier from tonight was Iván Martínez of Las Norias. His 23.28 50 backstroke allowed him to win by .6 seconds and hit Spain’s qualifying mark. This is his first time qualifying for a senior international meet.

Olympian Emma Carrasco added a third event to her line-up in Budapest. The IM specialist knocked 2.5 seconds off her best time in the 200 breaststroke to win in 2:22.84. She can swim this in addition to the 200 and 400 IMs in Doha, events in which she placed in the top 16 at the Paris Olympics.

Also adding another event was Carlos Garach. Garach was already on the team as a relay swimmer thanks to his participation in the 800 free relay in Paris, but last night he earned an individual berth too. He slashed two seconds off his 800 personal best to win in 7:42.69.

Arbidel Gonzales won the 100 fly in 50.90, breaking the championship record in the process.

Other event winners: