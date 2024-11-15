All-American Jordan Tiffany Signs to Grad-Transfer to Arizona State for 2025-2026 Season

All-American swimmer Jordan Tiffany has signed to use his final season of eligibility at Arizona State in the 2025-2026 season while pursuing an MBA. ASU will be Tiffany’s third school after beginning his career at Tennessee in the 2020-2021 season.

Tiffany is currently in the midst of his second season on the varsity team at BYU in his home state of Utah. He began training with the team in the middle of the 2022-2023 season, but didn’t represent the varsity squad until fall 2023.

Last season, he was the Big 12 Champion in the 100 fly (44.51), also finishing 2nd in the 100 free (42.49) and 3rd in the 200 IM (1:41.88).

That led him to the NCAA Championship meet where he won Honorable Mention All-America honors in the 100 fly (44.90) and 200 IM (1:42.62).

He also swam the leadoff legs of BYU‘s 21st place 400 medley relay (45.33), 20th-place 200 medley relay (1:24.60), and 24th-place 400 free relay (42.57).

Tiffany, 22, is still enrolled at BYU and swam at the team’s tri meet in October against Texas A&M and TCU, but was absent in their most recent dual meet against UNLV two weeks ago.

Tiffany’s eligibility is still up-in-the-air given his unusual timeline, though he will head to Arizona State having only raced three seasons of NCAA swimming. He did compete in the 2020-2021 season that otherwise would grant a bonus 5th year of eligibility.

Time Progressions

High School Tennessee BYU (including early 2023) 50 free 21.53 N/A 19.41* 100 free 45.48 N/A 52.25* 100 fly 47.36 47.23 44.51* 100 back 48.15 48.60 45.22* 200 IM 1:47.55 1:47.24 1:41.88*

* – Personal Bests

He will join an Arizona State program that is defining itself by its speed under new head coach Herbie Behm. Heading into mid-season invites, sophomore Ilya Kharun leads the NCAA in Tiffany’s best time with a 43.95 and sophomore Filip Senc-Samardzic ranks 8th.

The Arizona State still has a lot of quality but isn’t quite as deep as the team that won last year’s NCAA title, and that’s where Tiffany could contribute substantially: filling in some gaps in, for example, the 200 IM.

BYU is in its second season in the Big 12; the men’s team finished 3rd out of 5 teams last season. Arizona State are heavy favorites to win this year’s title in their first season in the league.

In high school, Tiffany attended Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah, only about 15 miles from the BYU campus. He was a 13-time Utah High School State Champion and set three Utah high school state records as a senior in 2020.