Spain Announces Worlds Roster After Conclusion of National Meet

2024 Spanish Winter National Championships

November 14-17, 2024

Prelims at 9:30 local time (3:30 AM EST)/Finals at 6:00 local(noon EST)

Centro de Natación M-86, Madrid, Spain

SCM (25 meters)

Meet central

Psych sheet

Results

The Royal Federation of Spanish Swimming announced its team for 2024 Short Course Worlds in Budapest following the final night of the country’s Short Course Championships.

The governing body used the Summer 2024 Olympic Games as the first qualification opportunity and this meet as the second and final chance. Four women and ten men will represent Spain in Budapest.

Women’s Team

María Daza (Real Canoe NC / CNE Sant Cugat)

Carmen Weiler (Real Canoe NC / Virginia Tech)

Emma Carrasco (CN Sant Andreu / CNE Sant Cugat)

Laura Cabanes (Real Canoe NC / CNE Madrid-Blume)

Men’s Team

Nacho Campos Beas (CD Nados Castellón

Sergio de Celis (CN Sabadell)

Miguel Pérez-Godoy (CN Dos Hermanas / CNE Sant Cugat)

Carlos Garach (CN Churriana / CNE Málaga)

Iván Martínez Sota (CN Las Norias / CNE Madrid-Blume)

Carles Coll (CN Sabadell / Virginia Tech)

Mario Mollá (CN Terrassa / Virginia Tech)

Arbidel González (CN Barcelona / CNE Madrid-Blume)

Miguel Martínez Novoa (Real Canoe NC / CNE Madrid-Blume)

Luis Domínguez (EM El Olivar / Virginia Tech)

Spain’s only 2024 Olympic finalist, Hugo Gonzalez, will not compete in Budapest although he qualified. Other athletes who qualified but will not compete are África Zamorano, Ángela Martínez, and María de Valdés. The federation says that all of these swimmers are focused on their goals for next summer.

The last night of competition was relatively quiet compared to the first three. The arguable swimmer of the meet, Carles Coll Marti, scratched after scoring a fifth championship record in the morning. This time it was the 200 IM, where he swam 1:54.05 to beat Alan Cabello’s 1:54.54 record from 2009.

On the women’s side, Emma Carrasco picked up a fourth individual win of the meet in the 200 IM, swimming a new personal best of 2:09.19. Coll Marti and Carrasco look like Spain’s best bets to place high in Budapest. Coll Marti is current ranked #5 in the world this year in the 200 breast and top 10 in the 100, while Carrasco is top 10 in the 400 IM.

Night 4 Winners