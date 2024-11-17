6 National Records in 2 Events at Spanish Champs Day 2

2024 Spanish Winter National Championships

November 14-17, 2024

Prelims at 9:30 local time (3:30 AM EST)/Finals at 6:00 local(noon EST)

Centro de Natación M-86, Madrid, Spain

SCM (25 meters)

In only two events (men’s 100 breaststroke and men’s 200 butterfly), national records fell six times on day 2 of the Spanish Winter National Championships.

Carles Coll Marti took a total of .7 off the 100 breaststroke national record between prelims and finals, ultimately setting it at 57.17. If that wasn’t enough, his opening split of 26.53 at night also broke the 50 national record.

Coll Marti first broke the 100 breaststroke record in prelims, swimming a 57.75 to eclipse his Bruno Kenji Ortiz-Canavate’s 57.84 national record as well his own 58.56 personal best. He dropped the hammer in finals to shave another .58 seconds off the national record. His 26.53 opening split broke Ortriz-Canavate’s 26.61 national record.

Coll Marti is not listed to swim the 50 breaststroke, so he will not have another chance to lower the 50 record again this weekend. However, his 100 and his 200 breaststroke from yesterday (2:03.74) put him in the world top 10 this year ahead of Short Course Worlds.

Not to be overlooked by Coll Marti’s two-in-one national record was the national record fireworks in the men’s 200 butterfly. Coming into the meet, Miguel Martinez held the national record at 1:52.88. He swam a 1:52.63 in the morning, but that only got him the national record for about two more minutes. That’s because Arbidel Gonzalez went a 1:52.07 in the heat behind him.

Martinez responded in a big way at night, touching in 1:51.97 to reclaim his national record that’s nearly a second faster than it was yesterday. Martinez and Gonzalez rank #6 and #7 in the world this season respectively.

On the women’s side, Olympian Emma Carrasco obliterated her 400 IM best time by over 10 seconds to win her third national title of the meet. She blasted a 4:33.28 to beat fellow Olympian Laura Cabanes by three seconds (4:36.11).This swim puts her in the top 10 in the world headed into Budapest.

The Spanish Swimming federation says that all the aforementioned swimmers should punch the athlete’s ticket to Budapest Short Course Worlds “pending technical decisions after the championship”.

Other night 2 winners: