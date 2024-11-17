17-Yr-Old John Shortt Nails New Irish SCM 200 Back Record In Munster

2024 MUNSTER SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 15th – Sunday, November 17th

UL Arena, University of Limerick

SCM (25m)

Results: Meet Mobile: Munster Short Course Championships 2024

There were several international meets taking place this weekend including the Italian Short Course Championships, German Short Course Championships and Swiss Short Course Championships.

Also in Ireland, the 3-day Munster Short Course Championships concluded tonight from the University of Limerick.

Among the notable outings was an impressive new Irish national record broken at the hands of teenager John Shortt.

Just 17 years of age, Shortt stopped the clock at a time of 1:52.62 to handily defeat the men’s 200m backstroke field. The next-closest swimmer was well behind with Shortt beating the field by over 10 seconds.

Splitting 26.65/28.61/28.88/28.48, Shortt’s new lifetime best of 1:52.62 overwrote both the Irish Senior and Junior national records. Shortt held the previous marks at the 1:54.02 he produced in the semi-finals of last year’s European Championships. There in Otopeni, Romania, Shortt ultimately finished in 11th place overall.

Shortt’s new PB ranks him just inside the list of top 20 performers worldwide on this short course season.

Short also owns the long course meters Irish record in the 200 back, courtesy of the 1:57.68 he notched at this year’s European Junior Championships en route to winning the gold medal.