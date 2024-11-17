Ellen Walshe Downs Irish National Record In 100 IM At Ulster Championships

2024 ULSTER SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 15th – Sunday, November 17th

Lagan Valley Leisureplex, Lisburn, Northern Ireland

SCM (25m)

Results: Meet Mobile – Swim Ulster SC Championships 2024

The 2024 Ulster Short Course Championships wrapped up from Lisburn, Northern Ireland but not before 23-year-old Ellen Walshe made her presence known across multiple events.

Walshe, who is taking a break from the University of Tennessee, wreaked havoc across the women’s 100m/200m IM, 50m/100m fly and 200m free at the Lagan Valley Leisureplex.

In the 200m IM, Walshe produced a winning time of 2:08.57, beating the field in the sole outing under 2:13. Her time was just a hair off her own national record of 2:08.32 notched at last year’s Irish SC Championships.

Later that same session, she logged a gold medal-worthy 58.86 to take the women’s 100m fly, once again crushing the field in the only outing under 1:03.

In the 200m free, Walshe punched a result of 1:56.79 to win by nearly 2 seconds while her 100m IM time of 59.30 checked in as a new Irish national record.

Splitting 27.24/32.06, Walshe’s 59.30 overwrote the 59.88 Mona McSharry put on the books at the 2021 Short Course World Championships.

To wrap up her campaign, Walshe fired off a time of 26.04 in the 100m fly, coming within striking distance of her own Irish standard of 25.90.