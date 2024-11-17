2024 German SC Championships Conclude From Wuppertal

2024 GERMAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 German Short Course Championships concluded tonight from Wuppertal with the nation’s athletes vying for slots on the nation’s roster for next month’s Short Course World Championships. We expect the final roster to be revealed within this next week.

Key Day 4 Results

Nicole Maier completed her campaign with an impressive 4th gold medal, taking the women’s 400m freestyle in dominating fashion.

24-year-old Maier, formerly of Miami University (OH), stopped the clock at 4:04.71 to get to the wall over 5 seconds ahead of the pack.

Settling for silver was Julia Ackermann, last night’s 1500m freestyle winner, who notched 4:09.92 while Alina Baievych rounded out the podium in 4:10.68.

For Maier, her result easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 4:06.95 needed to automatically qualify for next month in Budapest. Additionally, she now ranks as Germany’s 8th-fastest female of all time in this event.

The men’s 400m free saw 17-year-old Johannes Liebmann get it done for gold.

Taking advantage of Lukas Maertens‘ and Sven Schwarz‘s absences, Liebmann got to the wall in a time of 3:46.03 to eke out the victory ahead of Simon Reinke and Lukas Fritzke.

Reinke touched just .01 behind in 3:46.04 while Fritzke was also sub-3:47 with a bronze medal-worthy 3;46.40.

The men’s 50m back saw Alexander Bauch deny previous gold medalists Christian Diener and Ole Braunschweig the gold.

Bausch punched a result of 23.60, a new lifetime best by over .30, while veteran Diener settled for silver in 24.04. Braunschweig was next in 24.07.