Julia Ackermann Gets It Done In Women’s 1500 Free On Day 3 Of German SC Championships

2024 GERMAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day three of the 2024 German Short Course Championships unfolded tonight from Wuppertal with swimmers vying not only for hardware and meet titles but also for a spot on the nation’s roster for next month’s Short Course World Championships.

22-year-old Sven Schwarz made his presence known in the men’s 800m free, topping the podium in a time of 7:37.02 to beat the field by over 12 seconds.

Simon Reinke settled for silver well back in 7:49.56 while Marc Sauer rounded out the podium in 7:52.46.

As for Schwarz, his time fell shy of the 7:45.02 needed to qualify for Budapest. For perspective, he owns a lifetime best of 7:33.85 from the 2021 European Short Course Championships.

A German Junior Record went down at the hands of Nina Jazy, with the 18-year-old clocking a time of 24.49 to take the women’s 50m free.

Nicole Maier was next to the wall in 24.64 followed by Lillian Slusna who captured bronze in 24.74.

A time of 24.84 represented Jazy’s lifetime best entering this competition but her new 24.49 PB ranks her as Germany’s 9th-best performer to date.

Julia Ackermann got it done for Short Course World Championships qualification in the women’s 1500m free.

Ackermann stopped the clock at 16:12.83 to beat the field and clear the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 16:15.27 needed to qualify for Budapest automatically.

Her result represents a big-time personal best and now ranks 17-year-old Germany’s 6th-swiftest woman in history in this grueling event.

Germany’s national record holder Melvin Imoudu put up a time of 26.59 to win the men’s 50m breast in style. His result dipped under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 26.57 needed for Budapest.

Volodymyr Lisovets was painstakingly shy of the standard, logging 26.61 as runner-up.

