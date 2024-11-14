2024 German SC Championships: Baievych Earns New 200 Fly Age Record

2024 GERMAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 14th – Sunday, November 17th

Wuppertal, Germany

SCM (25m)

Start Lists/Results

The 2024 German Short Course Championships are here with the action kicking off today, Thursday, November 14th from Wuppertal.

Over 820 swimmers are expected at the 4-day competition, including multiple Olympians vying for a slot on the squad roster for next month’s Short Course World Championships.

Melvin Imoudu, Sven Schwarz and South African Chad Le Clos, still training in Germany, are among the athletes slotted to race.

Of note, Olympic champion Lukas Maertens is missing from the entry lists, having undergone a nose operation recently which has sidelined his preparations. Additionally, world champion Angelina Kohler has withdrawn from the competition due to health issues.

Day 1 Highlights

Julia Ackermann made her presence known early in the competition as the 17-year-old reaped gold in the women’s 800m free.

The teen stopped the clock at 8:29.58 as the sole swimmer of the field under the 8:30 barrier.

Next to the wall was Leonie-Sarah Tenzer who snagged silver in 8:32.57 while Sydney Savannah Ferch bagged bronze in 8:36.91.

The women’s 100m free saw 24-year-old Nicole Maier steal the show, following up on her European Championships bronze.

Maier earned her first national title in a time of 53.34, undercutting the qualification time needed for next month’s SC Worlds.

Also in the race was Nina Jazy who punched a new German Age Group Record of 53.35 while Nele Schulze rounded out the podium in 53.88 after notching 53.50 in the heats.

Alina Baievych also established a new German Age Record for 15-year-old girls, hitting 2:08.82 as the women’s 200m fly gold medalist.

She represented the sole swimmer of the field to delve under the 2:10 barrier, with Leni von Bonin earning silver in 2:10.41 and Daniela Karst rounding out the podium in 2:14.30.