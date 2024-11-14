2024 Italian SC Championships: Simone Cerasuolo Hits Budapest-Worthy 100 Breast

2024 ITALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Italian Short Course Championships kicked off today from Riccione with athletes vying for slots on the nation’s roster for next month’s Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

As a refresher, a number of swimmers have already qualified by way of their performances at this year’s Olympic Games.

Per the Italian selection policy:

ATHLETES ALREADY QUALIFIED

Olympic Finalists or Medalists (Paris 2024): Athletes who have reached an individual final or won a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris qualify automatically. Olympic Medal Relays: Athletes who swam in heats or finals of medal-winning relays at Paris 2024 will be selected. Olympic Relay Finalists: Relay teams that reach the final at Paris 2024 will be selected as a team, not as individual athletes.

Based on this priority, the following are already qualified:

National record holder Sara Curtis, just 18 years of age, topped the women’s 50m back in a time of 26.14. That outing fell just .06 shy of the national record effort of 26.08 se put on the books in April of this year.

Curtis qualified for Budapest with tonight’s performance, dipping under the 26.29 threshold mandated for SC Worlds.

Sofia Morini snagged SC Worlds qualification in the women’s 200m free, narrowly dipping under the 1:54.79 QT set by the Italian Swimming Federation.

Morini stopped the clock at 1:54.72 to grab the gold, owning the sole outing of the field under the 1:55 barrier. She is Italy’s #2 performer of all-time in this event, with her lifetime best of 1:54.20 sitting only behind national record holder Federica Pellegrini’s time of 1:51.17 from the supersuit era.

Tonight, Giulia D’Innocenzo was the runner-up in 1:55.14 while Matilde Biagiotti bagged the bronze in 1:55.96.

Simone Cerasuolo made it happen in the men’s 100m breast, firing off a winning time of 56.28 to top the podium.

That earned the first of two sub-57-second results with Lucovido Blu Art Viberti also earning Budapest qualificatoi with his silver medal-worthy 56.86.

Alessandro Pinzuti rounded out the podium in 57.22.

Cerasuolo’s mark represents a new lifetime best, overtaking his then-World Junior Record time of 56.66 established at the 2021 version of these championships.

The women’s 1500m free saw national record holder Simona Quadarella decisively beat the field en route to the gold.

The 800 free bronze medalist from Tokyo touched in 15:33.4o, handily clearing the time standard of 15:42.99 needed for next month’s SC Worlds.

Noemi Cesarano was well behind in 16:01.32 for silver while Valentina Procaccini also landed on the podium in 16:06.13 for bronze.

Additional Notes