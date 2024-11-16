Chiara Della Corte Rips 200 IM Lifetime Best To Close Out 2024 Italian SC Championships

2024 ITALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of the 2024 Italian Short Course Championships unfolded from Riccione with swimmers vying for a last-chance opportunity to qualify for next month’s Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

We reported how 18-year-old Sara Curtis set the tone early, clocking a new national record in the women’s 50m freestyle.

Curtis’ new lifetime best of 23.77 qualified her for Budapest and she now owns both the SCM and LCM Italian records in the event.

Making some noise in the men’s 200m back was Lorenzo Mora, with the 26-year-old adding the event to his potential Budapest lineup.

Mora touched in a time of 1:49.95 to beat the field decisively, dipping under the 1:50.5 qualification time needed for SC Worlds in the process.

Matteo Brunella was over 2 seconds back in 1:52.o7 as the silver medalist while Christian Bacico rounded out the podium in 1:52.61.

Mora is the reigning Italian national record-holder in this event, courtesy of the 1:48.43 he put on the books en route to becoming the 2023 European Short Course Championships gold medalist.

Although the men of the 200m breaststroke final tonight missed Budapest qualification, they did make some moves on the all-time Italian performers’ list.

Alessandro Fusco was first to the wall in 2:04.69, eking out the victory ahead of Gabriele Mancini who got there just .19 behind in 2:04.88. Alessandro Pinzuti bagged the bronze this evening in 2:05.17.

For their efforts, Fusco now ranks as the 4th-best Italian man in history while Pinzuit inserts himself in the #7 slot. Mancini was already on the list at #3.

Italian Top 10 Men’s SCM 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

Chiara Della Corte made the most of her racing opportunity, topping the women’s 200m IM podium in a big-time personal best of 2:07.34.

Della Corte was one of just two swimmers to clear the 2:10 barrier, with Anita Gastaldi joining her in 2:09.26. Anna Pirovano was the bronze medalist this evening in 2:10.89.

As for 19-year-old Della Corte, her previous personal best entering this competition rested at the 2:13.54 produced at last year’s edition of these championships.

That means she hacked off nearly 6 seconds en route to grabbing the gold tonight. Additionally, her result cleared the 2:07.5 needed to notch her name on the provisional roster for next month’s Short Course World Championships.

Additionally, Della Corte now ranks as the 5th-fastest Italian women’s 200m IM performer of all time.

Top 5 Italian Women’s SCM 200 IM Performers All-Time

Ilaria Cusinato – 2:06.17, 2018 Francesca Segat – 2:06.21, 2009 Costanza Cocconcelli – 2:07.12, 2012 Sara Franceschi – 2:07.25, 2022 Chiara Della Corte – 2:07.34, 2024

Additional Notes