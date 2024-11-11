2024 Italian Short Course Championships Begin On Thursday

2024 ITALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 14th – Saturday, November 16th

Riccione, Italy

SCM (25m)

Entries

SwimSwam Italy

A large Olympic contingent is about to descend upon the city of Riccione as the Italian Short Course Championships are set to take place from November 14th to November 16th.

High-profile athletes to the tune of Nicolo Martinenghi, Simona Quadarella, Benedetta Pilato, Sara Curtis, Alberto Razzetti, Leonardo Deplano, Alessandro Miressi and Lorenzo Zazzeri are expected to race. Curtis, Razzetti and Deplano are coming off of just having competed at the Nico Sapio Trophy.

This competition represents a qualification opportunity for next month’s Short Course World Championships, although a number of athletes have already qualified.

Per the Italian selection policy:

ATHLETES ALREADY QUALIFIED

Olympic Finalists or Medalists (Paris 2024) : Athletes who have reached an individual final or won a medal at the Olympic Games in Paris qualify automatically. Olympic Medal Relays : Athletes who swam in heats or finals of medal-winning relays at Paris 2024 will be selected. Olympic Relay Finalists : Relay teams that reach the final at Paris 2024 will be selected as a team, not as individual athletes.

Based on this priority, the following are already qualified:

OTHER QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

Qualifications via Italian Open Championships (November 2024) : Free places will be assigned to those who improve or equal the time limits during the Final A of the Italian Open Short Course Championship. “Nico Sapio” Trophy (November 2024) : The results obtained at the “Nico Sapio” Trophy will also be considered for any integrations, with preference given to the best performances between the two events.

Furthermore, for the relays, the athletes who were part of the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay (bronze in Paris 2024) are already qualified, while for the other relays they will be selected based on the times obtained at the Italian Open Championships.