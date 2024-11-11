Teterevkova Hits New Lithuanian Record In Women’s 100 Butterfly

Multiple national records went down over the weekend as over 240 athletes representing 16 national swimming teams competed at the 2024 LTU Aquatics Team Cup. The competition allowed for the top 2 athletes from each club to advance from prelims to finals

After the 2-day affair, the following teams comprised the top 5 overall performing clubs:

Team ranking:

1. Sostinės sporto centras – 353

2. Panevėžio „Žemynos” progimnazija – 272

3. Klaipėdos Gintaro sporto centras – 189

4. Kauno plaukimo mokykla – 159

5. Šiaulių plaukimo centras „Delfinas“ – 108

For several athletes, the competition represented a tune-up opportunity ahead of next month’s Short Course World Championships taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

One athlete who fell into this category was Kotryna Teterevkova who wasted no time firing off a new Lithuanian standard en route to gold in the women’s 100m fly.

Coached by Tadas Duskinas, 22-year-old Teterevkova produced a winning effort of 59.45 to reach the wall first. She opened in 27.90 and closed in 31.55 to establish the new mark, overtaking the previous national record of 1:00.77 produced by Giedrei Grigonyte in 2011.

Teterefkova took a short break after the Olympic Games, so she was somewhat surprised with her performance. She told the Lithuanian Swimming Federation, “I have been swimming for maybe six weeks, so there were doubts, but the dream has come true.

“I am very happy that I achieved a record and significantly improved the record.”

The other national record to bite the dust came in the mixed 4x50m medley relay. The combination of Mykolas Tuskenis, Povilas Šližius, Patricija Kondraškaitė and Smiltė Plytnykaitė collectively clocked a time of 1:44.94. That result erased the former national record of Kaunas Swimming School from 2018.

Splits for the record-setting relay included: Tuskenis (25.19), Slizius (28.32), Romanovskaha (26.80) and Plytnykaite (24.63).

Additional Notes