Lorenzo Mora Clocks Budapest-Worthy 50 Back On Day 2 Of Italian SC Championships

2024 ITALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2024 Italian Short Course Championships brought about additional qualifications for next month’s Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Lorenzo Mora got it done in the men’s 50m back, registering the sole time of the field under the 23-second barrier.

Mora stopped the clock at 22.89 to clear the qualification time needed for Budapest, while Francesco Lazzari and Michele Lamberti also landed on the podium. Lazzari hit 23.39 for silver while Lamberti clinched bronze in 23.48.

Of note, Simone Stefani‘s time of 23.71 from the B-Final would have placed 6th in the main event.

Teenaged national record holder Sara Curtis continued to impress, firing off a time of 52.37 as a new personal best en route to winning the women’s 100m free.

She now checks in as the #2 Italian performer of all time, falling within striking distance of icon Federica Pellegrini‘s national record of 52.10 established in 2019.

Sofia Morini settled for silver in 52.85 while Chiara Tarantino rounded out the podium in 53.15 as tonight’s bronze medalist.

Olympian Benedetta Pilato made her presence known in the women’s 50m breast, registering a time of 29.30 to take the gold.

That held a healthy advantage over runner-up Arianna Castiglioni who touched in 29.99 and bronze medalist Chiara Della Corte who hit 30.36.

A minimum time of 29.7 was needed to make the grade for Budapest so Pilato got the job done with her victory this evening.

The winner of the men’s 100m breast from last night, Simone Cerasuolo, doubled up with a win in the 50m sprint this evening.

Cerasuolo stopped the clock at 25.79 to dip under the 26.0 time limit needed for Budapest.

Joining him under the 26-second barrier was Lucovico Blu Art Viberti who clinched silver in 25.88. Olympic champion Nicolo Martinenghi was shut out of Budapest qualification, relegated to 3rd in 26.07.

