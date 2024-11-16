Olympian Freya Colbert Does Damage On Day 2 of 2024 BUCS SC Championships

2024 BUCS SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships began on Friday, November 15th with the 3-day competition taking place at Ponds Forge.

Swimmers are vying for individual titles but primarily for team points in their quest to come away with the men’s, women’s and overall team trophies.

As a refresher, BUCS points are awarded to the top 4 swimmers/teams; however, only the top 2 swimmers from each institution, or 1 team per institution for relay events, are eligible for BUCS points. If there are not enough eligible swimmers/teams in the top 4 to earn points, then the remaining points will be awarded to the next-best eligible swimmers/teams based on the rest finals or heats results.

Following up on her 200m free and 200m IM victories from night one, 20-year-old Olympian Freya Colbert exacted more vengeance in the women’s 400m IM this evening in Sheffield.

Colbert of Loughborough stopped the clock at 4:35.51 to beat the field by over 3 seconds en route to gold.

Teammate Lily Booker settled for silver in 4:38.59 while Plymouth’s Beatrice Varley rounded out the podium in 4:39.99.

Despite Colbert’s outing being dominant here, her lifetime best is much quicker, resting at the 4:29.04 produced for silver at the 2023 European Short Course Championships.

19-year-old Holly McGill stood her ground against the women’s 200m back field, registering a time of 2:05.30 as tonight’s gold medalist.

A pair of Loughborough aces were behind the Stirling budding star. Honey Osrin snagged silver in 2:05.51 while Colbert bagged the bronze in 2:05.98 in her 2nd event of the session.

Additional Notes