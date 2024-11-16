Daniel Wiffen Rocks 14:31.81 SCM 1500 Free On Night One Of 2024 BUCS

2024 BUCS SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships began on Friday, November 15th with the 3-day competition taking place at Ponds Forge.

Swimmers are vying for individual titles but primarily for team points in their quest to come away with the men’s, women’s and overall team trophies.

As a refresher, BUCS points are awarded to the top 4 swimmers/teams; however, only the top 2 swimmers from each institution, or 1 team per institution for relay events, are eligible for BUCS points. If there are not enough eligible swimmers/teams in the top 4 to earn points, then the remaining points will be awarded to the next-best eligible swimmers/teams based on the rest finals or heats results.

20-year-old Olympian Freya Colbert made her presence known for Loughborough across 2 events, striking gold in each.

Colbert first tried the women’s 200m free on for size where she notched a winning effort of 1:54.23 to top the podium in decisive fashion.

She beat the field by over 3 seconds en route to coming within striking distance of her lifetime best of 1:54.07 from last year’s European Short Course Championships. The next-closest swimmer was represented by Aimee Monks of Swansea who clocked 1:57.52 while another Olympian, Laura Stephens, rounded out the podium in 1:57.76.

Colbert’s next victim was the 200m IM where she produced a gold medal-worthy 2:08.36. That once again set herself apart from the field by over 2 seconds, hitting a new PB in the process.

Entering this competition, Colbert’s career-quickest rested at the 2:09.94 registered at last year’s Swim England Winter Championships. Her effort on day 1 here now inserts her into slot #8 among all-time performing British women.

University of Stirling standout Angharad Evans was the woman to beat in the 50m breaststroke, firing off a new lifetime best of 29.96 en route to the victory.

Evans’ time now renders the 21-year-old as just the 2nd British woman ever to clear the 30-second barrier in the event, joining national record holder Imogen Clark who owns the British standard at 29.17 from the 2023 Swim England Winter Championships.

Anna Morgan logged 30.65 as the runner-up and Katie Goodburn captured bronze in 30.96.

Birmingham’s Oliver Morgan continued his impressive run of backstroke performances, putting up a winning time of 50.97 to beat runner-up Matthew Ward by nearly a second.

Bath’s Ward snagged silver in 51.95 and teammate Jack Skerry also landed on the podium in 52.29 for bronze.

As for Morgan, the 21-year-old’s outing on day one represented his first-ever foray under the 51-second barrier. Entering this competition, Morgan’s PB rested at the 51.57 from the 2023 European Short Course Championships. He moves up 2 spots on the British all-time performers list to now rank 7th.

Two-time Olympic medalist Daniel Wiffen got the job done in the men’s 1500m free, giving Loughborough the win in 14:31.81. That beat out runner-up Tyler Melbourne-Smith by over 28 seconds, with Melbourne-Smith representing the only other man under 15:00 in 14:59.87.

Wiffen’s outing is a new lifetime best and now makes the twin of Cal commit Nathan Wiffen the 3rd-fastset British man in history.

Top 5 British Men’s SCM 1500 Free Performers All-Time

Timothy Shuttleworth – 14:24.00, 2016 Daniel Jervis – 14:30.47, 2022 Daniel Wiffen – 14:31.81, 2024 Tom Derbyshire – 14:33.06, 2016 David Davies – 14:35.94, 2005

Wiffen’s 800m free gold in Paris this past summer made history, with the 23-year-old earning Northern Ireland’s first individual Olympic gold since 1972.

