31-Yr-Old Christian Diener Earns 200 Back Gold On Day 2 Of 2024 German SC Championships

2024 GERMAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, November 14th – Sunday, November 17th

Wuppertal, Germany

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Recap

Day 2 of the 2024 German Short Course Championships continued from Wuppertal with swimmers vying for a chance to represent their nation at next month’s Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

31-year-old veteran Christian Diener tried to make it happen in the men’s 200m back but the multi-international medalist fell short of the qualification time needed for Budapest.

Diener touched in 1:56.37, well off the QT of 1:52.66. Behind him was Ole Braunschweig, celebrating his 27th birthday, who touched in 1:56.63 while Peer Moller rounded out the podium in 1:57.75.

Diener represents Germany’s national record holder in this event, owning a lifetime best of 1:48.97 from when he earned bronze at the 2021 Short Course World Championships.

24-year-old Nicole Maier was closer to the mark en route to winning the women’s 200m free but was painstakingly shy of the QT.

Maier logged 1:55.90 to come within .30 of the 1:55.60 A cut needed for Budapest. She was also within range of her PB of 1:55.52 from last year’s European Short Course Championships.

Nele Schulze snagged silver in 1:57.66 and Julianna Dora Bocska bagged bronze in 1:58.37.

Tobias van Aggelen was the men’s 200m free victor, stopping the clock at 1:45.88. That eked out the win ahead of Timo Sorgius who was also under the 1:46 barrier in 1:45.94 while Jonathan Turck finished 3rd in 1:46.23.

Post-race, van Aggelen told the German Swimming Federation, “The last year was difficult for me after many changes. After moving to the national base in Heidelberg, changing coaches and starting my studies, I was a little overwhelmed. But a victory like this motivates me to show that I can still do it.”

Additional Notes