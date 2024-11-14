Daniel Wiffen, Max Litchfield Set To Race At 2024 BUCS SC Championships

2024 BUCS SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 15th – Sunday, November 17th

Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre, Sheffield, England

SCM (25m)

The 2024 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships begin on Friday, November 15th with the 3-day competition taking place at Ponds Forge.

Swimmers will be vying for individual titles but primarily for team points in their quest to come away with the men’s, women’s and overall team trophies.

As a refresher, BUCS points are awarded to the top 4 swimmers/teams; however, only the top 2 swimmers from each institution, or 1 team per institution for relay events, are eligible for BUCS points. If there are not enough eligible swimmers/teams in the top 4 to earn points, then the remaining points will be awarded to the next-best eligible swimmers/teams based on the rest finals or heats results.

Several Olympians are sprinkled throughout the entries including Freya Colbert, the reigning world champion in the women’s 400m IM.

Max Litchfield, the Brit who painstakingly has finished 4th in the men’s 400m IM at 3 consecutive Games, is also set to represent Loughborough.

Men’s 800m free Olympic champion and 1500m free bronze medalist in Paris Daniel Wiffen will be the man to beat in the distance freestyle events.

Others to watch include rapidly-improving backstroker Oliver Morgan of Birmingham and breaststroking ace Angharad Evans of Stirling.

Key Entrants

Bath – Cam Brooker, Josh Gammon

Birmingham – Oliver Morgan

Edinburgh – Ciara Schlosshan, Katie Goodburn, Archie Goodburn

Loughborough – Freya Colbert, Laura Stephens, Charlie Hutchison, Lauren Cox, Honey Osrin, Conor Ferguson, Kornelia Fiedkiewicz, Greg Butler, Alex Cohoon, Lily Booker, Max Litchfield, Fleur Lewis, Lucie Hanquet, Daniel Wiffen, Tyler Melbourne-Smith

Manchester – Leah Schlosshan

Manchester Metro – Ed Mildred

Stirling – Katie Shanahan, Lucy Grieve, Keanna MacInnes, Angharad Evans, Michaella Glenister

Swansea – Lewis Fraser