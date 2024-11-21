Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh Swims 48.26 100 Fly In PRELIMS, T-#3 Performance Ever

Anya Pelshaw
November 21st, 2024 ACC, College

2024 Tennessee Invite

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024
  • 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52
  • 2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88
  1. Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 48.26
  2. Claire Curzan (UVA), 50.35
  3. Josephine Fuller (TENN), 51.51
  4. Sara Stotler (TENN), 52.50
  5. Maggie Schalow (UVA), 52.84
  6. Carly Novelline (UVA), 52.97
  7. Bailey Hartman (UVA), 53.03
  8. Emily Brown (TENN), 53.12

Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh swam to the #3 performance ever in the women’s 100 fly, posting a 48.26 in prelims on Thursday. That also ties the fastest prelims swim ever as Walsh swam a 48.26 at 2024 NCAAs as well. She went on to drop almost another second in March, swimming to an NCAA record of a 47.42 in finals.

Walsh- 2024 Tennessee Invite Prelims WALSH- 2024 NCAAs FINALS WALSH- 2024 NCAAs PRELIMS WALSH –ACCs
DOUGLASS – FORMER OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD Holder
First 50 22.18 21.75 22.34 22.41 22.48
Second 50 26.08 25.67 25.92 25.84 25.98
Final Time 48.26 47.42 48.26 48.25 48.46

Walsh was out slightly faster this morning than she was during prelims of NCAAs. She picked up the pace during finals though, going out in a 21.75 on the first 50 including a 9.94 on the first 25.

Walsh now holds the top five official performances all-time (Walsh swam a 48.3 last year during a 100 freestyle but that time does not count in the official ranks).

All-Time Top 100 Fly Performances All-Time

  1. Gretchen Walsh, 47.42 2024 NCAAs (Finals)
  2. Gretchen Walsh, 48.24 2024 ACCs
  3. Gretchen Walsh, 48.26 2024 NCAAs (Prelims) & 2024 Tenn Invite (Prelims)
  5. Gretchen Walsh, 48.43 2024 UNC Dual Meet
  6. Kate Douglass, 48.46 2023 NCAAs

The senior had a huge night last night, including posting the #2 flying start 50 free split ever with a 20.09. She also swam a 20.54 in the 50 free, the #3 performance ever.

