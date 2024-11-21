Gretchen Walsh Swims 48.26 100 Fly In PRELIMS, T-#3 Performance Ever

2024 Tennessee Invite
- November 19-22, 2024
- Where: Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center — Knoxville, Tennessee
- Start Times: 10 am ET prelims/5 pm ET finals
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 47.42, Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.52
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 51.88
- Gretchen Walsh (UVA), 48.26
- Claire Curzan (UVA), 50.35
- Josephine Fuller (TENN), 51.51
- Sara Stotler (TENN), 52.50
- Maggie Schalow (UVA), 52.84
- Carly Novelline (UVA), 52.97
- Bailey Hartman (UVA), 53.03
- Emily Brown (TENN), 53.12
Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh swam to the #3 performance ever in the women’s 100 fly, posting a 48.26 in prelims on Thursday. That also ties the fastest prelims swim ever as Walsh swam a 48.26 at 2024 NCAAs as well. She went on to drop almost another second in March, swimming to an NCAA record of a 47.42 in finals.
|Walsh- 2024 Tennessee Invite Prelims
|WALSH- 2024 NCAAs FINALS
|WALSH- 2024 NCAAs PRELIMS
|WALSH –ACCs
|
DOUGLASS – FORMER OFFICIAL NCAA/US RECORD Holder
|First 50
|22.18
|21.75
|22.34
|22.41
|22.48
|Second 50
|26.08
|25.67
|25.92
|25.84
|25.98
|Final Time
|48.26
|47.42
|48.26
|48.25
|48.46
Walsh was out slightly faster this morning than she was during prelims of NCAAs. She picked up the pace during finals though, going out in a 21.75 on the first 50 including a 9.94 on the first 25.
Walsh now holds the top five official performances all-time (Walsh swam a 48.3 last year during a 100 freestyle but that time does not count in the official ranks).
All-Time Top 100 Fly Performances All-Time
- Gretchen Walsh, 47.42 2024 NCAAs (Finals)
- Gretchen Walsh, 48.24 2024 ACCs
- Gretchen Walsh, 48.26 2024 NCAAs (Prelims) & 2024 Tenn Invite (Prelims)
- –
- Gretchen Walsh, 48.43 2024 UNC Dual Meet
- Kate Douglass, 48.46 2023 NCAAs
The senior had a huge night last night, including posting the #2 flying start 50 free split ever with a 20.09. She also swam a 20.54 in the 50 free, the #3 performance ever.