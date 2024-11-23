2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite

The Wolfpack Invite is back for Day 3 prelims.

ASU sophomore Ilya Kharun spotlights the action in the men’s 200 fly prelims. Kharun is coming off a fast night last night, going 18.89 in the 50 fly split on the relay, and 43.85 in the 100 fly.

The women’s 200 backstroke is fresh off a new NCAA record from last night, and it’s going to be a race here between a trio of NC State backstrokers, Freshmen Erika Pelaez and Leah Shackley, who have been having a very fast meet, and Junior Kennedy Noble, who was runner-up in the event at last year’s NCAAs.

We will also see prelims for the 100 freestyle and 200 breaststroke.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:46.87, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01

MEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34

MEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

2024 NCAA Cutline: 42.19

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55

MEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88

MEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS