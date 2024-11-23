2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Wolfpack Elite Invite
- November 21-23, 2024
- Greensboro Aquatic Center – Greensboro, NC
- 9:30 am ET prelims/5:30 pm ET finals
- Participating teams: Arizona, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, NC State (host), Northwestern, Virginia Tech
- Live Results: “2024 Wolfpack Elite GAC Invitational” on Meet Mobile
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
The Wolfpack Invite is back for Day 3 prelims.
ASU sophomore Ilya Kharun spotlights the action in the men’s 200 fly prelims. Kharun is coming off a fast night last night, going 18.89 in the 50 fly split on the relay, and 43.85 in the 100 fly.
The women’s 200 backstroke is fresh off a new NCAA record from last night, and it’s going to be a race here between a trio of NC State backstrokers, Freshmen Erika Pelaez and Leah Shackley, who have been having a very fast meet, and Junior Kennedy Noble, who was runner-up in the event at last year’s NCAAs.
We will also see prelims for the 100 freestyle and 200 breaststroke.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:46.87, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01
MEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34
MEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 42.19
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55
MEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88
MEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017
- 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.05
- 2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:42.10