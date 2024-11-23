Brown Men Down 400 Medley Relay School Record in Bruno Invite Night 2

2024 Bruno Invite – Day 2 Recap

November 21-24, 2024

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatic Center, Providence, Rhode Island

SCY (25 yards)

Results: “2024 Bruno Invite” on Meet Mobile

Team scores through night 2

Men

Brown 793 Drexel 430.5 Georgetown 381 Binghamton 363 Rider 133 Colgate 125.5

Women

Brown 668.5 Georgetown 356 Drexel 318 Colgate 221.5 New Hampshire 220 Binghamton 172 Rider 30

Brown University downed a team record on night 2 of their Bruno Invite in Rhode Island. The men’s 400 medley relay team of Marton Nagy (48.81), Jack Kelly (50.94), Christopher Zhang (47.69), and Marcus Lee (42.74) combined for a final time of 3:10.18. This knocks off .8 from the 3:11.00 record set at the 2024 Ivy League Championships.

The first two members of the relay, Nagy and Kelly, led Brown in sweeping the top six spots in the 200 IM. Nagy won in a new best time of 1:45.42 with Kelly behind in 1:46.03.

Brown also took the top spots in the 1-meter springboard and the 500 free, thanks to junior Rowland Lawver (370.60) and freshman Christian Duetoft (4:22.06).

The Drexel team of Theo Andreopoulous, Kuba Kwasny, Petar Pavalic, and Sebastian Smith claimed victory in the 200 free relay, touching in 1:18.81. Smith anchored in 19.23, the fastest split in the field.

Later in the individual 50, Smith would be barely untouched for first by Binghamton’s Eli Lanfear, 19.82 to 19.86.

In the women’s meet, New Hampshire freshman Lydia Hart fired off a new best time in the 500, touching first in 4:47.91. Behind her was Drexel’s Brittany Corbett, establishing a new team record in 4:48.98.

The 50 went to Drexel sophomore Mariana Alencar (22.92), while Georgetown junior Angelica Reali won the 200 IM in 2:00.80.

It was all Brown in both relay events. They won the 400 medley relay by a whopping four and a half seconds (3:37.68) and the 200 free relay by nearly a second (1:32.40). Brown also leads the overall standings for the women after night two.