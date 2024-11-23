2024 Ohio State Invite Day 3 Prelims Recap

2024 Ohio State Fall Invitational

November 21-23

Where: Columbus Ohio- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion

SCY (25 Yards)

Prelims 9:30 EST/Finals 5:30 EST

Watch: B1G+ Network

Live Results: “2024 Ohio State Fall Invitational” Meet Mobile

Participating Teams: Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State (host), Penn State, UCLA, Yale

DAY 1 | Results | Prelims Recap | Finals Recap

DAY 2 | Results | Finals Recap

This morning was the final prelims session for the 2024 Ohio State invitational. After the finals session last night, the Indiana and Ohio State Women are neck and neck for first place.

While depth will play a role in determining the final winner, Indiana got off to a great start on the top end this morning in the women’s 200 backstroke. The Hoosiers took three of the top four spots for tonight, led by Anna Peplowski in 1:52.23. Fellow Hoosiers Miranda Grana and Mya Dewitt placed 3rd and 4th, coming after Louisville’s Paige Hetrick (1:53.00).

The Lady Hoosiers took two other top spots this morning. Senior Brearna Crawford turned in 2:09.54 in the 200 breast to secure the top seed. Later, sophomore Ava Whitaker went 1:56.56 in the 200 fly to earn herself the middle lane tonight.

The only women’s event where the top spot didn’t go to Indiana was the 100 free. Louisville showed their sprinting prowess in this event by sending four women to the A final, led by Julia Dennis (48.43 for #1) and Gabi Albiero (48.56 for #2).

The top time in the men’s 100 free also went to a Louisville sprinter. Junior Guy Brooks clocked a 42.40 to earn a new lifetime best by .01

Indiana has a landslide lead on the men’s side after last night, and they continued that momentum this morning. Their 200 breastrokers went 1-2-3-5, with 5th year Jason Yep touching in 1:53.53 to get the top seed.

Louisville, who’s currently running in 2nd, had a 1-2-3 of their own in the 200 fly. Freshman Gregg Enoch led the way in 1:43.39.

Finally, the men’s 200 back top time went to Cincinnati 5th year Hunter Gubeno (1:40.49).