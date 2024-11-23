The South Carolina Woman Have Huge Final Day to Win Gamecock Invite

November 19-24, 2024

Colombia, SC

25 Yards (SCY)

Participating Teams: South Carolina, UNC, UNC-Wilmington, Tampa, Vanderbilt, ECU, Carson-Newman, Georgia Southern, Milligan, North Florida

Final Results

After battling it out all weekend, the South Carolina women showed up on the final day to win the Gamecock invite by over 100 points. Tampa took third, almost 1,000 points back.

On the men’s side, UNC ran away with the title, beating Tampa by over 400 points. Sophomore Ben Delmar set the team record in the 200 breast for UNC and won the 100 breaststroke to help the Tar Heels win the title. Tampa and South Carolina’s competition came down to the final relay, with Tampa coming out on top by only 5 points.

Final Scores:

Women:

South Carolina: 1,551.5

UNC: 1,425.5

Tampa: 524

UNC-Wilmington: 455.5

East Carolina: 445

Vanderbilt: 412

Georgia Southern: 208.5

North Florida: 159

Carson-Newman: 80

Milligan: 50

Men:

UNC: 1,493

Tampa: 1,040

South Carolina: 1,035

UNC- Wilmington: 695

Milligan: 339

Carson-Newman: 292

Event Winners:

Women’s side:

South Carolina swimmer Madison Kolessar won the women’s 1650 freestyle in a team record time of 16:12.57. Kolessar was out in 27.65 and held 29.7 to 29.4 for the entire race except for her last two 50s which were 29.39 and 28.46 respectively. 2nd and 3rd place also went to South Carolina swimmers with Nora Fluck placing 2nd at 6:18.39, and Emma Reiser getting 3rd at 16:23.39.

The women’s 200 backstroke went to South Carolina’s Amy Riordan in 1:52.89. This was a new pool record time for Riordan. She was joined on the podium by two UNC swimmers who tied at second. Maren Conze and Emma Karam went a time of 1:55.44. Karan was out faster than Conze, but she struggled to come home, allowing Conze to catch up and tie with her.

UNC’s Georgia Nel won the women’s 100 free for their first event win of the evening with a time of 48.95. Nel had the fastest 2nd 50 split in the field at 25.16. South Carolina swimmer Dylan Scholes took 2nd at 49.38, and UNC’s Elizabeth Sowards at 49.47 to join her teammate in the top 3.

UNC won the women’s 200 breast with Skyler Smith’s 2:09.46. Smith won the event by almost 4 seconds over 2nd place teammate Ava Muzzy who went 2:13.36. South Carolina’s Delaney Franklin got 3rd in 2:13.54.

Greta Pelzek won the last individual event of the meet for South Carolina, the women’s 200 butterfly. Pelzek won the event by 2 and a half seconds to go 1:54.75. Pelzek was the only swimmer in the field to go under 30 seconds on all 4 50s. 2nd place went to UNC Swimmer Lillian Sawyer in 1:57.12. UNC also took 3rd with Taylor Bloom’s 1:57.82.

The last event of the meet was the Women’s 400 freestyle relay. The UNC A relay team of Georgia Nel (49.00), Greer Pattison (48.63), Elizabeth Sowards (47.82), and Madeline Smith (48.49) won by 3 and a half seconds with a final time of 3:13.94. The South Carolina A relay and the UNC B relay tied for 2nd at 3:17.43.

Men’s side:

The men’s 1650 went to Connor Fry of South Carolina in 14:52.97. Fry held 27s for most of the race, bringing it home in 26.07. 2nd place went to Tampa’s Jacob Hamlin, who broke the DII NCAA record in his 14:55.02 swim. Hamlin had previously broken the 500 freestyle record earlier in the meet. 3rd was another South Carolina swimmer, Raymond Prosinki going 15:08.14. Prosinksi had a few 28s in the middle of the race, but was in the 27.5-9 range for a majority of the race.

South Carolina won their 4th event of the evening in the men’s 200 backstroke with Kaden Smesko. Smeesko just out touched UNC’s JT Schmid by just .01 to go 1:41.55 to Schmid’s 1:41.56. Smeesko also set a new pool and school record time in the event. UNC also placed 3rd with Ryan Silver going 1:43.91 to beat 4t place by just over a tenth of a second.

UNC won the men’s 100 freestyle with PJ Foy coming in at 43.00. Foy was out 2nd, but had the fastest second 50 of 22.51 to win the event by half a second. UNC took 2nd in the event as well with Matthew Van Duesen’s 43.50. 3rd went to Tibor Tistan of Tampa at 43.64.

Ben Delmar won the 200 breaststroke for UNC in 1:53.02 to set the Tar Heels team record. His teammate Xavier Ruiz took second in 1:53.75. 3rd went to South Carolina’s Liam Kerns in 1:55.14

The final men’s individual event, the men’s 200 fly, went to Seb Lunak of UNC. Lunak’s 1:41.14 won the event by almost a second over his teammate Patrick Hussey’s 1:41.94 to break the team record. South Carolina took 3rd with Tommy Eaton’s 1:42.83.

The men’s 400 freestyle relay, and the last event of the meet, was won by the UNC A relay by 2 and a half seconds. The relay team of Patrick Hussey, Louis Dramm, PJ Foy, and Matthew Van Duesen were the only team to all go under 43 seconds with final splits of 42.48/42.17/42.29/42.87. Tampa’s A took second in 1:52.38, and the UNC B took third at 2:53.11.