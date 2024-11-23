Drury Men Break NCAA Division II Record in 400 Medley Relay

2024 SMU Invite

Drury University added a fourth NCAA Division II Record to the pile on Friday night in Dallas at the SMU Invite. The 400 medley relay team of Ivan Adamchuk, Davi Mourao, Alejandro Villarejo, and Lucas Mineur combined for a 3:06.83 to break McKendree’s national record of 3:07.11 set at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

Drury finished 2nd at those championships with a 3:07.31, and in spite of returning all four legs, swapped out their backstroke leadoff and their freestyle anchor.

It was that backstroke change that made the biggest difference for Drury, with Belarusian sophomore Ivan Adamchuk splitting 26.24 on the leadoff leg. Last year, the GLVC Freshman of the Year swam 46.35 at NCAAs, but Drury only used him on one relay (the 800 free relay) in spite of his breakout for 5th place in the individual event.

Splits Comparison

Drury – Old School Record Drury – New D2 Record McKendree – Old Record 2024 NCAA D2 Championships 2024 SMU Invite 2024 NCAA D2 Championships Back Khnykin – 47.38 Adamchuk – 46.24 Rozenek – 46.35 Breast Mourao – 51.19 Mourao – 51.99 Pinheiro – 52.04 Fly Villarejo – 45.97 Villarejo – 45.74 Lustig – 45.85 Free Cabral – 42.77 Mineur – 42.86 Upton – 42.87 3:07.31 3:06.83 3:07.11

With Mourao having been eight-tenths better on the breaststroke split at NCAAs last year, and two equally-strong options in sophomore Yuri Cabral and sophomore transfer Lucas Mineur, Drury has the chance to take this record even lower.

McKendree, meanwhile, swam 3:09.43 at the Purdue Invite on Thursday. They return three legs, but graduated breaststroker Filipe Pinheiro. Nojus Bertulis filled in capably in 53.47, but they’ll have to find a couple of seconds if they want to repeat as champions at NCAAs in the spring.

This is one of four NCAA Division II Record that has been broken this week after Tampa’s Jacob Hamlin broke the men’s 500 and 1650 free records in South Carolina and Colorado Mesa’s Agata Maskret broke the women’s 100 back record, at altitude, in Colorado.