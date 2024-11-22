He Does It Again! Jacob Hamlin Breaks His Second NCAA D2 Record of the Week

2024 Gamecock Invite

Wednesday, November 20-Friday, November 21

Carolina Natatorium, Columbia, South Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Day 1 Results

Day 2 Results

University of Tampa sophomore Jacob Hamlin has done it again, breaking his second NCAA Division II Record of the week at the 2024 Gamecock Invite.

Hamlin finished 2nd in the race in 14:55.02, which broke the old record by exactly a tenth. The prior mark was held by Fabio Dalu of McKendree University, who swam 14:55.12 to win the 2021 NCAA D2 title.

On Wednesday, he set the 500 free record in 4:16.84.

Hamlin’s time would have come very close to qualifying for last year’s NCAA Division I Championship meet, where the slowest qualifier was seeded in 14:54.92.

Hamlin had never broken 15 minutes before in this race. He was 15:01.66 at this meet last year but added to go 15:16.22 and finish 6th at nationals last season.

Hamlin’s early aggression in the race paid off. He was 3.38 seconds ahead of his pace from last year already at the 200, and continued to build on that. After a huge 10th 100 yard split (53.91), he began to give a little bit back, but he still had enough juice left to finish eight-tenths faster over the last 150 than last season.

Hamlin’s Improvement

Previous PB New PB 2023 Gamecock Invitational 2024 Gamecock Invitational Difference 100y 51.68 50.07 -1.61 200y 55.5 53.73 -1.77 300y 54.5 54.27 -0.23 400y 55.52 54.35 -1.17 500y 55.51 54.61 -0.9 600y 55.2 54.81 -0.39 700y 54.89 54.49 -0.40 800y 55.11 54.52 -0.59 900y 54.61 54.04 -0.57 1000y 55.27 53.91 -1.36 1100y 54.44 54.53 0.09 1200y 55.07 54.75 -0.32 1300y 54.62 54.82 0.20 1400y 54.41 55.96 1.55 1500y 54.06 55.7 1.64 1600y 54.89 54.48 -0.41 Final 50 26.38 25.98 -0.40 Total Time 15:01.66 14:55.02 -6.64

The record doesn’t necessarily mean that Hamlin will have an easy go for the NCAA title, though. In addition to having to figure out his taper, two of the other top five performers in D2 history are still active. That includes the defending national champion Mohamed Khalil Ben Ajmia from Wayne State, who as a freshman last year swam 14:57.68. Wayne State is swimming at the Don Kimble Invitational at Davenport University beginning on Friday.

All-Time Top Performers, NCAA D2 Men’s 1650 Free