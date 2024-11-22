Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SMU’s Jack Berube Breaks Dad’s School Record With 46.14 100 Back In Prelims

Comments: 1

2024 SMU Invite

  • November 20-23, 2024
  • Robson & Lindley Aquatic Center — Dallas, TX
  • 25 Yards (SCY)
  • Participating Teams: SMU, Hawaii, Drury, Stanford (men only), Miami-FL (women only), BYU (diving only), UNC (diving only), Wyoming (diving only) North Texas (diving only)
  • Day 1 Full Results
  • Day 2 Full Results
  • Day 2 Prelims Recap

SMU sophomore Jack Berube swam to a school record in prelims of the men’s 100 backstroke touching in a 46.14. Jack broke the previous school record of a 46.15 set by his father, Ryan Berube in 1996.

Jack Berube spent his freshman season at Virginia and swam a personal best time of a 48.36 in the 100 back at the Tennessee Invite last year. Since arriving at SMU, Berube already swam a best time with a 48.27 at the SMU Classic in October and now went even faster this morning.

Ryan Berube also holds the 200 backstroke school record with a 1:41.23 from 1996. That record is now the oldest still in the books. Only one other record is from pre-2000 with the men’s 100 free from 1998 as Lars Frolander swam a 42.12.

Jack will have the opportunity to swim another 100 backstroke record tonight as he is the top seed in the event. In addition, he could also swim another 100 back record while leading off the team’s 400 medley relay. He also is scheduled to swim the 200 back tomorrow, where he has a best time of a 1:46.53.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BR32
1 minute ago

Dad was crazy back in the day damn

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. She also attended 2023 US Summer Nationals as well as the 2024 European Championships …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!