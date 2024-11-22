SMU’s Jack Berube Breaks Dad’s School Record With 46.14 100 Back In Prelims

2024 SMU Invite

SMU sophomore Jack Berube swam to a school record in prelims of the men’s 100 backstroke touching in a 46.14. Jack broke the previous school record of a 46.15 set by his father, Ryan Berube in 1996.

Jack Berube spent his freshman season at Virginia and swam a personal best time of a 48.36 in the 100 back at the Tennessee Invite last year. Since arriving at SMU, Berube already swam a best time with a 48.27 at the SMU Classic in October and now went even faster this morning.

Ryan Berube also holds the 200 backstroke school record with a 1:41.23 from 1996. That record is now the oldest still in the books. Only one other record is from pre-2000 with the men’s 100 free from 1998 as Lars Frolander swam a 42.12.

Jack will have the opportunity to swim another 100 backstroke record tonight as he is the top seed in the event. In addition, he could also swim another 100 back record while leading off the team’s 400 medley relay. He also is scheduled to swim the 200 back tomorrow, where he has a best time of a 1:46.53.