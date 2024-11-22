2024 SMU Invite Day 2: Stanford’s Henry McFadden Posts PB 4:14.35 500 Free

2024 SMU Invite

November 20-23, 2024

Robson & Lindley Aquatic Center — Dallas, TX

25 Yards (SCY)

Participating Teams: SMU, Hawaii, Drury, Stanford (men only), Miami-FL (women only), BYU (diving only), UNC (diving only), Wyoming (diving only) North Texas (diving only)

Day 1 Full Results

Day 2 Full Results

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2)

WOMEN

SMU – 315.5 Hawaii – 304 Miami (FL) – 302 Drury – 256.5 North Carolina – 39 North Texas – 35 Wyoming – 13

MEN

Stanford – 408.5 SMU – 321.5 Drury – 272 Hawaii – 206 North Carolina – 47 BYU – 25 Wyoming – 11

Day 2 of the SMU Invite featured more great swimming to go with the relays on day 1. Through day 2, Stanford is leading the men’s meet by a significant margin, while SMU is holding a slim lead over Hawaii and Miami (FL) in the women’s standings.

Stanford’s Henry McFadden put up a 4:14.35 en route to winning the men’s 500 free. It was a great performance for the sophomore, blowing away his previous best of 4:16.61, which he swam at the Pac-12 Championships back in March. He beat out SMU’s Jack Hoagland, who touched 2nd in 4:15.74.

Stanford also picked up a big win in the men’s 200 IM, where Ron Polonsky clocked a 1:41.66. He touched 1st by over a second. Polonsky has been under 1:40 in his career, holding a personal best of 1:39.96 from the 2022 NCAAs. It was Drury’s Ivan Adamchuk who came in 2nd, swimming a 1:43.13. Not only was that a massive career best for Ivanchuk, who entered the meet with a PB of 1:44.90, he also now holds the fastest time for NCAA Division II this season.

Drury picked up a win in the men’s 100 fly, where Alejandro Villarejo posted a 46.41.

Hawaii’s Karol Ostrowski was exceptional in the men’s 50 free last night, winning the event in 18.99. His career best stands at 18.89 from last year’s NCAAs.

Despite Hawaii’s win in the 50 free, Stanford went on to dominate the men’s 200 free relay, going 1-2 in the event. On the Cardinal ‘A’ relay, Jonathan Tan (19.51), Andrei Minakov (18.62), Ethan Harrington (19.11), and Rafael Gu (18.95) combined for a 1:16.19, winning the race by a second. Stanford’s ‘B’ relay of Avery Voss (19.84), Andres Dupont (18.98), Finn Harland (19.27), and McFadden (19.11) teamed up for a 1:17.20, finishing 2nd.

On the women’s side of things, SMU’s Mira Szimcsak won the 50 free in 4:43.75. It was a strong performance for the sophomore, coming in just off her career best of 4:43.35, which she swam at the Pac-12 Championships last season when she was on Washington State’s team. Miami (FL) got a great performance out of freshman Marissa Inouye, who came in 2nd with a 4:44.33. That swim marks a career best for Inouye by over a second.

In the women’s 200 IM, Hawaii’s Catherine Belyakov put up a decisive victory, ripping a 1:57.82. Belyakov, who previously swam for Duke, holds a career best of 1:56.53, which she swam at the NCAA Championships last season. She was great on the back half of the race last night, splitting 33.60 on breast and 28.15 on free.

The women’s 50 free went to Miami’s Giulia Carvalho, who swam a 22.12. That was a great mid-season swim for Carvalho, who has been as fast as 21.99 in her career. She was the lone double event winner on the day, also taking the women’s 100 fly in 51.06. That swim did mark a new career best for Carvalho, dipping under her previous mark of 51.31.

SMU would pick up the win in the women’s 200 free relay, seeing Maddy Parker (22.54), Teia Salvino (22.19), Madeleine Hebert (22.41), and Isabella Bedoya (22.12) combine for a 1:29.26.