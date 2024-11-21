Anna Peplowski and Indiana Highlight the Action on Day 1 of Ohio State Fall Invite

Ohio State Fall Invite

November 21-23

Where: Columbus Ohio- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion

SCY (25 Yards)

Prelims 9:30 EST/Finals 5:30 EST

Watch: B1G+ Network

Live Results: “2024 Ohio State Fall Invitational” Meet Mobile

Participating Teams: Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State (host), Penn State, UCLA, Yale

The 2024 Ohio State Fall Invite started this morning with prelims of the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle. Indiana had an impressive morning, claiming 3 of the 6 top qualifiers for tonight’s finals session.

Top Seeds:

Anna Peplowski won the prelims of the women’s 500 freestyle by almost 3 seconds, and she was 9 seconds ahead of second in her heat. Peplowski was 3rd place at last year’s NCAA Championships with a final time of 4:34.06, which is 3 seconds faster than she went this morning. At this meet last year however, Peplowski was 4:38.29. The 500 freestyle has been fast so far this week with 3 swimmers going faster than last year’s NCAA winning time of 4:32.47. Last year’s Champion Bella Sims went 4:31.06 at the Georgia Invite, and at the Texas Invite, Texas swimmer Jillian Cox swam a nation-leading 4:30.68, and Stanford’s Aurora Roghair got second with a 4:31.63. Can Peplowski match these efforts in this evenings finals?

Ohio State University freshman Mila Nikanorov qualified second in the 500 with an NCAA B cut at 4:40.14, which was an add from her best of 4:27.49, and IU senior Elyse Heiser qualified third with a very slight add at 4:40.71 from her 4:40.57 from last year’s NCAAs.

Yale junior Noah Millard came in at the top spot with an NCAA B cut of 4:15.59. Millard has a recorded best time of 4:10.62 from last year’s Ivy League Championships. Millard was just ahead of IU junior Zalán Sarkany who went 4:15.97 in a later heat. Rounding out the top 3 was Jordi Vilchez, a freshman from Ohio State who clocked a 4:16.88 earning him his first NCAA B cut.

In the women’s 200 IM Ohio State senior Paige Hall went 1:56.89 to claim the top spot in prelims. Hall was just off her best time of 1:56.23. Indiana sophomore Miranda Grana took second at 1:52.63, and UCLA senior Ana Jih-Schiff was 3rd with 1:57.69.

Luke Barr, a senior from Indiana was the top qualifier in the men’s 200 IM with a 1:42.09. Barr was almost a second and a half ahead of the rest of the field and just about a tenth off his best time of 1:41.97. Second place finisher Owen McDonald, a junior at Indiana, went 1:43.56. McDonald was 1:39.23 at NCAAs last season. A freshman from Louisville, Gregg Enoch, is third going into tonight’s finals session at 1:43.92.

The meet wrapped up with the 50 freestyle, and on the women’s side, it was all about Louisville with all 3 top qualifiers coming from there. Junior Julia Dennis earned the top seed with a 21.77 which is a slight add from her personal best 21.60. 5th year Gabi Albiero and freshman Caroline Larsen tied at 22.09 to qualify second.

The Men’s race was led by Indiana senior Finn Brooks. Brooks dropped .01 to go 19.24, earning lane 4 by almost 2 tenths. Lousiville took the next two spots with sophomore Yassin Abdelghany taking second at 19.43, just barely ahead of teammate Guy Brooks who got third at 19.44.