Louisville Heads To Columbus For Ohio State Fall Invitational

Courtesy: Louisville Athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky — The University of Louisville men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will head up to Columbus, Ohio to compete in the Ohio St. Invitational this Thursday through Saturday. The three-day meet will be held at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

The Cards head into this mid-season invitational with the No. 7-ranked women’s team and No 8-ranked men’s team in the nation according to the CSCAA Coaches Poll. After separate dual meets, the men’s team is coming off a victory against Purdue (194-105), while the women’s team took a victory against Notre Dame (220-78).

On Thursday and Friday, the prelims will start at 9:30 A.M. and the finals will start at 5:30 P.M. On Saturday, prelims will start at 8:00 A.M. and finals will start at 3:30 P.M. Both prelims and finals will be swam in a short course yards pool. Other teams competing are Ohio St, Cincinnati, Indiana, Penn St, Yale, Notre Dame (Women only), CLA (Women only), and Rutgers (Diving only).

The previous meets resulted in dominant victories and standout swims on both the men’s and women’s sides. Against the Fighting Irish, Senior Gabi Albiero took first place in both the 100 yd freestyle (48.76) and 100 yd butterfly (52.21). Junior Mia Cheatwood also claimed first place in two individual events, the 100 yd breaststroke (58.7) and 200 yd breaststroke (2:07.74). Junior Julia Dennis earned a winning time in the 50 yd freestyle with a 21.98, and was a part of all three winning relays (200 medley, 400 freestyle, and 200 freestyle). Against the Boilermakers, Senior Denis Petrashov once again swept both breaststroke events. He posted a time of 52.76 in the 100 yd breaststroke and a 1:54.85 in the 200 yd breaststroke. Senior Tommy Bried also showed out, winning the 200 yd butterfly (1:44.06) and 400 yd individual medley (3:44.36).

The Ohio State Fall Invitational will be streamed on the B1G Network+ (subscription required) and live results will be posted on SIDEARM Live Stats.

Event Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 21

200 Freestyle Relay (Finals Only)

500 Freestyle

200 Individual Medley

50 Freestyle

400 Medley Relay (Finals Only)

1-Meter Dive

3-Meter Dive

Friday, Nov. 22

200 Medley Relay (Finals Only)

100 Butterfly

400 Individual Medley

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Backstroke

800 Freestyle Relay (Finals Only)

1-Meter Dive

3-Meter Dive

Saturday, Nov. 23