2024 Ohio State Invite Day 2: Indiana’s Anna Peplowski Swims Season Best 1:42.3 200 Free

Ohio State Fall Invite

November 21-23

Where: Columbus Ohio- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion

SCY (25 Yards)

Prelims 9:30 EST/Finals 5:30 EST

Watch: B1G+ Network

Live Results: “2024 Ohio State Fall Invitational” Meet Mobile

Participating Teams: Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State (host), Penn State, UCLA, Yale

DAY 1 | Results | Prelims Recap | Finals Recap

DAY 2 | Results | Finals Recap

TEAM STANDINGS THRU DAY 2

WOMEN

Ohio State – 1674.5 Indiana – 1657.5 Louisville – 1377.5 UCLA – 1013.5 Cincinnati – 607 Notre Dame – 579.5 Penn State – 554.5 Yale – 510 Rutgers – 192 Northwestern – 67

MEN

Indiana – 2009.5 Louisville – 1655.5 Ohio State – 1446 Yale – 870.5 Penn State – 862 Cincinnati – 571 Northwestern – 162.5 Notre Dame – 28

Day 2 of the 2024 Ohio State Invite saw the Buckeyes take the lead from Indiana in the women’s standings, while IU expanded their lead in men’s scoring.

Indiana’s Miranda Grana was one of the stars of the night, winning the women’s 100 fly and 100 back. Grana first took the 100 fly in 51.10, establishing a new career best by 0.22 seconds. She was out in 24.48, but the strength of her race came on the back half, where she split 26.62. UCLA’s Emma Harvey touched 2nd with a 51.89, blowing away her previous best of 52.56.

Grana went on from the 100 fly to win the women’s 100 back in 51.18. That was a strong swim for Grana, though she was a bit off her career best of 50.65, which she established at the SEC Championships last season when she was a member of Texas A&M. The 100 back has turned into a strength for the Hoosiers, as Mya DeWitt touched 2nd in 51.86, while Kacey McKenna was 4th in 52.05. DeWitt swam her career best of 51.56 leading off the 400 medley relay on Thursday night.

Louisville got off to a strong start, sweeping the 200 medley relays. Abby Karl (24.05), Ella Welch (27.55), Gabi Albiero (22.98), and Julia Dennis (21.31) teamed up to win the women’s 200 medley relay in 1:35.89, touching out Indiana (1:35.90) by 0.01 seconds. McKenna (24.28), Kabria Chapman (27.39), Grana (22.92), and Kristina Paegle (21.31) made up the IU relay.

In the men’s 200 medley relay, Yassin Abdelghany (21.39), Denis Petrashov (22.74), Dalton Lowe (19.75), and Guy Brooks (18.71) combined to earn the win for Louisville in 1:22.59. Indiana wasn’t far behind, swimming a 1:22.77, which was largely fueled by a 20.83 back split from Luke Barr and an 18.66 anchor from Dylan Smiley.

Indiana’s Anna Peplowski picked up a decisive win in the women’s 200 free, where she stopped the clock in 1:42.36. Peplowski opened up a big lead on the front half of the race, splitting 49.83 on the first 100. She then held on through the back half, though, Ohio State freshman Sienna Angove was a touch faster coming home. Angove finished 2nd in 1:43.54. Another young bright spot was Louisville freshman Daria Golovaty, who came in 3rd with a 1:43.99.

Peplowski went on to help Indiana to victory in the women’s 800 free relay as well. Elyse Heiser (1:46.25), Grana (1:45.84), Peplowski (1:42.73), and Ching Gan (1:45.46) teamed up to swim a 7:00.28. The Hoosiers won the men’s 800 free relay as well, where Cooper McDonald (1:34.14), Owen McDonald (1:32.85), Dylan Smiley (1:34.26), and Tomer Frankel (1:32.25) combined for a 6:13.50.

Cincinnati came out on top in the women’s 100 breast, where junior Joleigh Crye popped a 59.06. She got out to the early lead with a 27.54 on the opening 50 and managed to hold on.

Indiana was excellent in the men’s 100 breast as usual. Brian Benzing, an IU fifth year, won the race in 51.03, while senior Josh Matheny finished 2nd in 51.15. Jassen Yep was right there as well, taking 4th in 51.59.

The Hoosiers picked up another win in the men’s 100 back, where Owen McDonald swam a 44.93. That was a strong mid-season performance for McDonald, who holds a career best of 44.25 from last season’s NCAA Championships.

Ohio State’s Tomas Navikonis looked great in the men’s 200 free, swimming a 1:31.55 to earn the victory over Louisville’s Murilo Sartori, who touched 2nd in 1:31.87.

Tristan Jankovics had another big win for the Buckeyes, taking the men’s 400 IM in 3:39.05. That performances comes in just off his career best of 3:38.49. The Buckeyes made it a sweep of the 400 IMs, as Mia Rankin won the women’s 400 IM in 4:08.74.

Yale saw freshman Nicholas Finch put up a 45.50 to win the men’s 100 fly.