Hawkeye Invite Day 2: Iowa’s Swalley Swims 4:10 400 IM, Nebraska’s Maia Hall Goes :59 100 BR

2024 Hawkeye Invitational (Women Only)

Thursday-Saturday, November 21-23, 2024

University of Iowa Aquatic Center, Iowa City, IA

SCY (25 Yards)

Teams: Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado State, Illinois, Arkansas, Iowa State, South Dakota State, Kansas, Northern Iowa, San Diego State

Day 1 | Results | Recap

Day 2 | Results | Recap

Team Standings (Through Day 2)

Nebraska – 844 Arkansas – 749.5 San Diego State – 742 Illinois – 630.5 Iowa – 578 Kansas – 501 Colorado State – 383 Iowa State – 293 Northern Iowa – 261

The 2nd day of the 2024 Hawkeye Invite saw Nebraska expand their lead. The only movement in the team standings came at the bottom, where Iowa State overtook Northern Iowa for 8th place.

The session kicked off with the 200 medley relay, which Illinois won with a time of 1:38.84. Sophia Paduano (25.90), Kayla Duran (27.76), Logan Kuehne (23.10), and Isabella Wilhelm (22.08) teamed up to get the job done.

Nebraska was the only team to win multiple swimming events on the day. Beatrix Tanko won the 100 fly in 53.46, touching first by about half a second. That’s a strong mid-season performance out of Tanko, coming in just off her career best of 53.16.

Maia Hall also picked up a win for the Huskers, taking the 100 breast in 59.97. It was a huge swim for Hall, marking her first time under 1:00 in the event. Nebraska has a strong duo in the 100 breast, as Jojo Randby came in 3rd with a 1:00.54. Also of note, Illinois’ Chloe Diner broke the Illinois program record in the 100 breast with a 1:01.07. That came after teammate Kayla Duran set the record in prelims with a 1:01.13. Both Diner and Duran are freshmen.

Nebraska also won the 800 free relay, seeing Tanko (1:48.35), Giulia Marchi (1:49.33), Maisie Gilford (1:50.11), Gena Jorgenson (1:47.00) combine for a 7:14.79.

Arkansas’ Becca Simpson earned the win in the 200 free, swimming a 1:47.16. That performance marks a career best for Simpson, coming in under her previous mark of 1:47.50.

Iowa’s Olivia Swalley won the 400 IM with a 4:10.54. It was a massive career best for Swalley, taking more than 3 seconds off her previous best of 4:13.75, which she swam back in February of 2023. She swam a great race all around, splitting 56.46 on fly, 1:02.15 on back, 1:11.51 on breast, and 1:00.42 on free.

San Diego State also earned a win on the night, seeing Abby Storm take the 100 back in 52.32. Storm swam her career best of 52.17 leading off the 400 medley relay on Thursday night. Coming into the meet, her career best in the event was 53.42.

On the boards, Iowa’s Makayla Hughbanks won 3-meter diving with a score of 358.10.