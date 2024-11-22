2024 Hawkeye Invite Day 1: Nebraska Leads Scoring, Illinois Sets 3 Program Records

2024 Hawkeye Invitational (Women Only)

Thursday-Saturday, November 21-23, 2024

University of Iowa Aquatic Center, Iowa City, IA

SCY (25 Yards)

Teams: Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado State, Illinois, Arkansas, Iowa State, South Dakota State, Kansas, Northern Iowa, San Diego State

Day 1 | Results | Recap

Team Standings (Through Day 1)

Nebraska – 417 Arkansas – 366.5 San Diego State – 314 Illinois – 284.5 Iowa – 274 Kansas – 212 Colorado State – 191 Northern Iowa – 152 Iowa State – 145

Iowa is hosting its annual Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City this weekend, featuring 9 teams from around the country. All 3 of Iowa’s Division I swimming and diving programs are in attendance (Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa), while fellow Big Ten programs Nebraska and Illinois are there as well. Kansas is pulling in Big 12 representation, while Arkansas is doing the same. San Diego State and Colorado State are both Mountain West programs. Nebraska jumped out to the lead on day 1.

Nebraska made a statement in the 500 free on Thursday night, seeing Gena Jorgenson post a decisive victory with a 4:41.89. That swim came after Jorgenson touched in 4:41.85 in prelims. The time comes in just off Jorgenson’s career best of 4:41.03, which she swam at the NCAA Championships last season. Moving past Jorgenson, Nebraska’s Caterina Bisiacchi touched 2nd in 4:47.90, establishing a new career best in the event. Iowa’s Alix O’Brien (4:48.53) and Illinois’ Liv Dorshorst (4:49.04) were also under 4:50 last night.

The hosting Hawkeyes came out on top in the 200 IM last night, where Olivia Swalley threw down a new career best of 1:57.89. Illinois freshman Chloe Diner made it a race at the end, taking 2nd in 1:58.32, which establishes a new Illini program record in the event. Swalley built a big early lead, splitting 26.03 on fly and 28.91 on back, for a 54.94 on the opening 100, while Diner was 57.05 going out. Diner then ate into that lead with a 33.72 breast split, beating Swalley’s 34.14. Still facing a significant deficit, Diner came roaring home in 27.55, which made it close at the finish, but Swalley was able to hold on and secure the win. Illinois showed some nice depth in the event as well, as Sydney Stoll took 4th in 2:00.50, while Sara Jass was 6th with a 2:00.94.

It was then San Diego State’s turn to stand atop the podium, as Meredith Smithbaker won the 50 free in 22.42. It was a solid swim for Smithbaker, coming in just off her career best of 22.24. She narrolwy touched out Arkansas’ Bella Cothern (22.46) and Northern Iowa’s Faith Larsen (22.48). Also of note, Illinois’ Logan Kuehne won the ‘B’ final in 22.68, which set another Illinois program record.

Arkansas earned a couple wins on the night. Firstly, they took the 200 free relay in 1:29.87, touching out SDSU (1:30.08). Cothern (22.27), Delaney Harrison (22.16), Gracie Colvin (22.66), and Allie Thome (22.78) combined to get the job done.

The Razorbacks then saw Lotti Hubert win 1-meter diving with a score of 327.00.

The night concluded with the 400 medley relay, where San Diego State went 1-2. It was the Aztecs’ ‘B’ relay of Abby Storm (52.17), Christiana Williams (59.96), Emily Tenczar (54.49), and Kaydence Bispo (49.58) that earned the win, hitting the finish in 3:36.20. The ‘A’ team of Liv Peebles (54.77), Moa Bergdahl (59.56), Allison Mann (54.15), and Smithbaker (48.78) finished 2nd with a 3:37.26. Their fastest combination, which would have seen Storm on back, Bergdahl on breast, Tenczar on fly, and Smithbaker on free, would have gone 3:35.00 last night.

Another notable split came from Illinois’ Kayla Duran, who split 59.59 on the breast leg. Like Diner, Duran is a freshman at Illinois. Sophia Paduano led the Illini relay off in 56.80, followed by Duran, then Diner with a 53.39 on fly, and Stoll anchored in 49.42. They finished in 3:39.20, breaking the program record in the event, marking Illinois’ 3rd program record of the night.