Olympian Kaitlin Sandeno Hogan and Husband Peter Are Expecting Their First Child

Four-time Olympic medalist Kaitlin Sandeno Hogan announced the birth of her first child on Sunday with husband Peter Hogan. An Instagram post says that “Baby Boy Hogan” is due in the spring.

Sandeno, 41, won four medals at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games as a middle distance and Distance swimmer. Her gold medal came in the 2004 Games as part of a finals relay with Natalie Coughlin, Carly Piper, and Dana Vollmer. The quartet not only won gold, but they broke a long-standing World Record that was set by the East German women 17 years earlier.

Sandeno also won silver in the 400 IM and bronze in the 400 free at those 2004 Olympics; four years earlier she won an individual bronze in the 800 free as well.

Since retiring from the sport after the 2008 Olympic Trials, Sandeno has remained very active in the sport. In 2010, she launched a venture called Swim Tank to do stroke analysis on swimmers and was an assistant high school coach in California.

She then became involved in media, calling the swimming races at the Youth Olympic Games on NBC.

Since 2016, she and fellow Olympian Brendan Hansen became the on-deck, in-house hosts of the U.S Olympic Swimming Trials, a role they have continued through the 2024 Trials in Indianapolis.

She also served as the General Manager of the DC Trident for the three year run of the International Swimming League.

Sandeno married Peter Hogan in 2015. Hogan is a nutritionist, massage therapist, and certified personal trainer. He played football (defensive end) at Colorado State from 2000 through 2002.