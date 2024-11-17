Michael Phelps Will Put His Golf Skills To The Test On TNT’s ‘The Match: Superstars’

Over the years, Michael Phelps, swimming’s greatest athlete, has long found success on the golf course as well as in the pool. He’s putting his golf skills to the test on an all-celebrity round of The Match on TNT from Nov. 21-22.

Other editions of The Match have been played live but this special tenth edition, billed as The Match: Superstars was pre-recorded. The participating celebrities were Phelps, Wayne Gretzky, Bill Murray, Charles Barkley, Ken Griffey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Blake Griffin, and Nate Bargatze.

Contestants were split into four teams of two to compete in a quarterfinal. Phelps is paired with Wahlberg and faces the Bargatze/Griffin Jr. duo. After the opening pairs round, there is a two-round knockout tournament to crown a winner, who will take home $1 million for the charity of their choice.

Phelps’ passion for golf and his success on the links has been well documented; a video of him shooting a hole-in-one made the rounds in 2022. He has a set of custom-made golf clubs adorned with 28 stars on each club for the 28 Olympic medals he owns, which he showed off playing the 2021 BMW Championship a day early with Jordan Spieth. He sank a 159-foot putt at the 2012 Dunhill Links Pro Am Championship in Scotland.

After his initial retirement from swimming at the end of the 2012 London Olympics, Phelps starred in the Golf Channel’s reality series The Haney Project, a series where Hank Haney, who coached Tiger Woods, helps celebrities improve their golf game.