VISAA State Championship Finalist Haley Lehman Chooses William & Mary (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mid-distance freestyle specialist Haley Lehman has committed to continuing her academic and swimming career at William & Mary, starting in the fall of 2025. Lehman is currently a senior at Saint Stephen’s and Saint Agnes School in Virginia and trains with the Arlington Aquatic Club.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at William & Mary! A huge thank you to my family, friends and AAC coaches for always supporting me and helping me reach my goals. And another huge thank you to Coach Kellogg and Coach Kubat for giving me this amazing opportunity! I can’t wait to join this close-knit team! Go Tribe! 💚💛”

Lehman set personal bests in the 50 free (24.11), 100 free (51.69), and 200 fly (2:10.56) at the NC TAC Big Southern Classic (SCY) this month. She was a finalist in four events, placing 10th in the 100 free, 7th in the 200 free (1:52.22), 3rd in the 500 free (4:59.83), and 15th in the 200 fly.

Lehman posted her best 200 free time of 1:51.81 during the prelims of the NC TAC Big Southern Classic the previous year, where she ultimately placed 4th in the finals. She also placed in the top 5 in the 1000 free at the meet, recording a time of 10:27.41 to secure 5th place.

At the 2024 PV SC Senior & Junior Championship (SCY), Lehman recorded a lifetime best in the 500 free during prelims with a time of 4:59.64. In finals, she posted a 5:00.31 to secure 2nd overall. She set a personal best in the 100 fly in finals as well, finishing with a time of 58.92 to place 2nd.

This year, Lehman was a finalist at the 2024 VISAA State Championship, placing 2nd in the 200 free (1:53.90) and 4th in the 500 free (5:03.29). In 2023, she was also a finalist at the Championship, earning 2nd place in the 500 free (5:02.24) and 200 free (1:53.32).

Top SCY Times

100 Free – 51.69

200 Free – 1:51.81

500 Free – 4:59.64

100 Fly – 58.92

William & Mary finished 3rd overall for the women at the 2024 Coastal Athletic Association Championship, down from 2nd place the previous season. Lehman’s best time in the 500 free would have qualified her for the ‘B’ final at the Championship, and her 200 free time would have earned her a spot in the ‘C’ final.

Her 200 free would have also been the second fastest for William & Mary last year, behind sophomore Sarah Dunham’s time of 1:51.37. Sophomore Lauren Tucker held the fastest 500 free time at 4:55.09.

Lehman will join Sammy Randell, Sara Wells, Riley Mills, Charlie Scogna, and Abby Emrich as part of the 2025 recruiting class for William & Mary, which includes a few swimmers with the potential to strengthen the middle-distance group. Emrich has a strong 200 free (1:50.66) and 500 free time (4:58.89). Scogna has a solid 500 free (4:57.63), while Wells holds a strong 200 free personal best (1:51.88).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster