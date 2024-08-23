Leah Shackley Breaks 200 Back Junior Pan Pacs Record to Claim Her 2nd Record of the Meet

2024 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 2:03.35– Regan Smith, USA (2019)

Meet Record: 2:08.81– Isabelle Stadden , USA (2018)

All Comers Record: 2:03.14– Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)

RESULTS:

Day 3 finals saw American Leah Shackley add a second Junior Pan Pacs record to her list of triumphs at the championships, as she broke the 200 back meet record in a time of 2:08.19.

Shackley lowered the meet record by .62, sliding into the wall under the previous standard of 2:08.81 that was set by fellow American Isabelle Stadden back in 2018.

Shackley took her 200 back out quick in finals, splitting a 1:01.29 on the opening 100 before coming home in a 1:06.90. Her total time of 2:08.19 also marked a personal best time for her, as she shaved .23 off of her previous time.

Split Comparison

Shackley – New JPP Record Stadden – Previous JPP Record (2018) Shackley – Previous PB (May 2023) 50 29.81 30.49 30.80 100 1:01.29 (31.48) 1:03.65 (33.16) 1:03.04 (32.24) 150 1:34.13 (32.84) 1:37.16 (33.51) 1:36.02 (32.98) 200 2:08.19 (34.06) 2:08.81 (32.36) 2:08.42 (32.40)

Coming off of prelims, Shackley was the top seed in the event, just half a second ahead of teammate Teagan O’Dell. The morning session saw her swim the 100 fly just before racing the 200 back, but she opted to scratch out of the butterfly finals to focus on her backstroke.

The decision paid off, as she managed to hold onto her top position in the 200 back to claim her second meet record of the meet and bring home another gold medal.

Shackley’s performance in the 200 back completed a resounding sweep of the backstroke events for her; she not only won gold in both the 100 and 200, but she also took down the meet record in both races.